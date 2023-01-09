QUESTION: It seems like there were a lot of fireworks being set off illegally in the city during the New Year's weekend. How many calls did the police department respond to?
ANSWER: I agree. It was a rather loud weekend. Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said that between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 (Friday-Monday), officers responded to 59 fireworks disturbance calls and wrote five warnings for violating city ordinance.
Q: How many trucks typically hit the railroad bridges over Green Street each year? How long have we been tracking the "Green Street Monster"?
A: So, which bridge do we call the Green Street Monster? Because there are two railroad bridges that cross over Green Street, one at Cotton and Tyler streets and one at Nelson Street, and both get hit by trucks.
I'll start with how long we've been tracking them, although those bridges have been around a long time — since the 1930s. When I was asking about the bridges, the folks in the city's public works office sent me a picture of a 1957 newspaper clipping that included a picture of the bridge at Cotton and Tyler. The photo caption indicated the bridge already had a reputation for clashing with trucks. A fire engine also had fallen victim to the bridge there.
At the time, the clearance for the road as it traveled under the bridge was 10 feet. It was that way for many years, but about 10 years ago, the city added about a foot of additional clearance as part of a larger project downtown. That work involved lowering the road, not raising the bridge.
Police records for the past five years tell me a truck has hit the bridge at Tyler and Cotton street on average about once a year for the the past five years. Those records show more incidents involving the bridge at Nelson: on average about four times a year for the past five years.