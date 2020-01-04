QUESTION: The flag at Alpine and Cargill Long Park is in really bad shape. It really needs to be replaced. Who is responsible for maintaining the flag?
ANSWER: That flag is the Parks and Recreation Department’s responsibility. Scott Caron, director of department, was thankful for the heads up when I contacted him earlier this week and he said it would be corrected right away. It had already been replaced when I drove by Friday.
Remember that you can report issues to the city of Longview using CitySend, an online and mobile reporting system. Learn more about it at www.longviewtexas.gov .
Q: Why do men have facial hair and women do not? I know it’s because of a difference in genes, but what is the underlying reason for the difference? For example, is this because in the ice ages the men would go out and slay the woolly mammoth and feed the family?
A: So, I’m going to start by saying that when pondering this question from this angle, we have to just put aside any questions or concerns we might have about how the ideas of evolution might or might not fit into our religious beliefs.
If we start there, we start with the idea that we were probably all, men and women, a lot hairier to start with a long, long time ago. Now, differences in hormones make men hairier, and hairier in specific places, than women. Namely, men have more testosterone and women have more estrogen.
The “why” of that design is trickier (if you don’t want to just say God’s a smart guy).
I read a number of articles on this, and the people who are way smarter than I am seem to agree that they don’t really know why men ended up hairier, and why that hair is concentrated on their face, for instance. There are some theories, of course.
I found a great 2018 Smithsonian magazine article that I think did a great job of reviewing some theories about our hairiness, or lack of hair, actually. That article started with what it says it the real mystery — why we’re so hairless compared to our assumed relatives in the primate world.
“Having hair on our palms and wrists would make knapping stone tools or operating machinery rather difficult, and so human ancestors who lost this hair may have had an advantage. The reason the rest of our body lost its fur, however, has been up for debate for decades,” the article says.
One largely unaccepted theory is that our ancestors lost most of their hair because they “lived on the savannas of Africa, gathering and hunting prey. But during the dry season, they would move to oases and lakesides and wade into shallow waters to collect aquatic tubers, shellfish or other food sources. The hypothesis suggests that, since hair is not a very good insulator in water, our species lost our fur and developed a layer of fat,” the article says.
“A more widely accepted theory is that, when human ancestors moved from the cool shady forests into the savanna, they developed a new method of thermoregulation,” the article says. “Losing all that fur made it possible for hominins to hunt during the day in the hot grasslands without overheating. An increase in sweat glands, many more than other primates, also kept early humans on the cool side. The development of fire and clothing meant that humans could keep cool during the day and cozy up at night.”
Other scientists have suggested that hair loss helped control parasites, which in turn made each of us more attractive to potential mates. Or perhaps we lost a lot of our hair because it helped with emotional communication — we could see changes in facial expressions and coloration easier without so much hair.
Some other articles I read discussed the possibilities that men’s facial hair also was about attracting mates — that it made them more attractive to women, that perhaps if they were able to grow such beautiful plumage that they’re assumed to be more manly and better able to care for us women. Of course, there are lots of holes in that theory. (Mr. Answer Line has a beard, by the way. You should ask him what Answer Line thinks about that.)
But like I said, no one knows for sure, and I guess that means Answer Line failed you right at the beginning of the New Year. That means things can only get better from here.