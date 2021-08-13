QUESTION: My question is what has happened to the two flags that have been flying on top of the VeraBank building in downtown Longview? They were just so beautiful, and they've been gone for a while now. I certainly miss and would love to have them back. I'm curious as to what happened.
ANSWER: Supply problems are everywhere.
Robin Gibson, marketing manager for Henderson-based VeraBank, said there was an issue with the cable for the flags, and the bank took the flags down for repair so as not to risk the cable breaking and flags falling.
"Unfortunately, we are at the mercy of the cable manufacturer...," Gibson said. "The cable and mechanics are on order but the manufacturer is back logged. We are just as anxious as the community to get the flags flying high again!
"Our intent is to replace the necessary equipment as soon as we receive (it)."
Q: Who is footing the bill for Texas Democrats’ weekslong exodus to block the voting bill?
A: The Texas Tribune previously reported that the House Democratic caucus paid for the planes that flew them to Washington, D.C., and the organization has been sharing costs with the Mexican American Legislative Caucus for the lawmakers' meals, lodging and other costs. The groups also have been trying to raise funds to cover the costs.
Q: Is the Novavax Covid vaccine available in the Longview area and if so, where?
A: Novavax has run into some issues with obtaining authorization for its vaccine in the United States, so, no it's not available in Longview.
News reports this week said the company had planned to seek the necessary emergency-use authorization for its vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of this year. The company now expects to seek the authorization in the fourth quarter.
Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck told Reuters news service the delay is to demonstrate "consistency" in the process to manufacture the vaccine.
In the meantime, the company is moving forward with seeking authorization in other countries.
Novavax is based in Maryland.