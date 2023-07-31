QUESTION: I heard the street preacher that used to frequent intersections all around Longview passed away a few years ago. Do you know if this is true? I haven't seen him in ages.
ANSWER: This is probably my favorite question so far this year, because I think a lot of us have wondered what happened to him.
The good news is that he is not dead. In fact, he's still doing what he did in Longview, but in Georgia.
His name, by the way, is Dexter Landers. Here is a link to a story that one of my favorite former News-Journal reporters, Glenn Evans, wrote about Landers: tinyurl.com/2x72k85b .
I found Landers by locating a story online written in 2021 by a reporter for the Times-Georgian, the newspaper in Carrollton, Georgia. That story talked about Landers being from Longview, and the article explains he landed in Georgia because his son is a preacher in a nearby city. Pictures with that story show he was carrying signs similar, or maybe the same, as the ones he carried around Longview.
A nice reporter at the Times-Georgian told me he still sees Landers around, out preaching.
Q: Can you find out what they are doing at Tryon and the loop where it was cleared off years ago to build something that apparently fell through? Moving a lot of dirt around there now.
A: I can only tell you because City Planner Angela Choy helped me out.
She told me that is going to be a self-storage/mini warehouse, although right now what you're seeing is the water being lowered.
Q: How much are school lunches this year?
A: Well, it could differ from district to district and campus to campus, except that two of our school districts in Longview provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students, because they qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch Program. That makes it possible for schools in low-income areas to provides free meals to all students, without those students applying for free or reduced priced meals based on individual students' meeting certain guidelines.
Pine Tree and Longview ISDs both qualify for those programs and offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students at all campuses.
Spring Hill ISD does not qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision, but students (or really their parents) may still apply for free and reduced priced meals. District spokeswoman Sarah Robinson provided me with this year's prices, showing costs for breakfast will increase by 35 cents or 25 cents this school year, depending on the campus. Lunch prices are the same as the previous school year.
Breakfast will cost $2.35 for pre-K thru second grade and $2.50 for breakfast in third-12th grades. Lunch will cost $3 for pre-k thru second and $3.25 for third-12th grade.