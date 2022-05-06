QUESTION: I was at Teague Park recently and I noticed that the fountain in the middle of the pond was not working. I believe it is there to provide oxygen for the fish that the city stocks every year. I called the parks department. They were sure going to send someone over to check the fountain. It's still not working.
ANSWER: The city of Longview has run into a supply issue for a needed repair to the foundation.
Scott Caron, the city's parks and recreation director, told me the city has been performing some maintenance on the fountain and ran into an electrical issue. The city is waiting for the needed part for that issue to arrive before it can complete repairs.
He said the fountain does help with water circulation and aeration, but it is not necessary for the survival of the fish.
"The fountains do provide a better aquatic environment, reduce algae growth and improve the visual appeal of the pond," he said.
Q: The bridge on the Cargill Long Park trail near Le Duke needs to be replaced. For months the bridge has had a sheet of plywood covering a hole with three orange traffic cones on top of it.
A: Caron said the city plans to repair the bridge, which he said is safe for pedestrians (but not vehicles).
"It was not part of the trail improvement project, but were hoping to maybe add it in if we had some savings along the way," Caron said. "We also considered changing it to concrete, but it was cost prohibitive. Ultimately, we will be replacing the wooden deck and railing."
He said repairs are planned for this summer, probably in late July.