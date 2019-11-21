QUESTION: What is the zone restriction on Blueridge Parkway as to how many families can live in a house? There are houses where four and five cars are at the house all the time overnight, parking on the yard and everywhere. Is there anything that can be done about it if more than one family is living there and how far into a family does that go? In other words, can parents, married children and married grandchildren or cohabitating individuals all live in the same house? This used to be a clean, regular neighborhood, but has turned into something that looks more like apartment living with all the cars.
ANSWER: Most of Blueridge Parkway is zoned SF2 and SF4. Those are designations for single-family dwelling districts that speak to the concentration and size of the homes. Development Services Director Michael Shirley told me, though, that the zoning ordinance also defines a family as, “Any number of individuals living together as a single house-keeping unit, in which not more than four (4) individuals are unrelated by blood, marriage, or adoption.”
So, if everybody’s related, there’s no violation.
There might be other issues, though. Vehicles cannot be parked on an unapproved surface, and, with some exceptions, that means vehicles can’t be parked in the yard on grass or dirt.
You can complain by contacting the city’s development services office at (903) 237-1060.
Q: Is there a number I can call to get old paint picked up, old cans of paint?
A: Actually, depending on the state the paint is in, you can put it out with your trash.
You left your address with your phone message so I know you live in the city of Longview. What I’m about to tell you applies specifically to Longview but would generally be the same wherever a person’s trash is being collected.
The city of Longview’s sanitation website says, “Leftover paint cannot be discarded with your trash because it is a liquid. Texas law bans paint and any other free liquids from all solid waste landfills in Texas.”
If the paint cans are empty or any little bit of remaining paint is already dried out, leave the lids off the cans and dispose of them with your trash. There’s no need to call for any kind of special pick up.
If you have actually paint that is left over, not just empty cans or dried paint, you could first try to give it away. The city suggests leaving the lids and labels on and setting the cans close to the road with a “free” sign. You can also ask friends and neighbors or local theater groups if they need it.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s Restore sells new and gently used building supplies, appliances and furniture and will accept paint. The organization asks that paint be donated in its original leak-free containers. The store at 907 McCann Road is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Just remember, if you choose to throw away paint, it must be dried out first. For latex paint, just leaving the lid off, while occasionally breaking the skin that forms on top, will dry it out. You also can stir in cat litter or oil absorbent to harden the paint
Oil-based paints should be mixed with sawdust or cat litter and then allowed to air dry. Once it’s dried, wrap the can in newspaper and throw it away with you regular trash. The city says that for aerosol paints, you should just paint a piece of cardboard with all the leftover paint and throw the cardboard and paint can out with your trash.