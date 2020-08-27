QUESTION: Can you give us a brief instruction how voting by mail works in Gregg County? All the information I’m reading is confusing.
ANSWER: OK, first, if you’re not already registered to vote, make sure you do that by Oct. 5. (Read more about how to do that at www.greggcountyvotes.com/register-to-vote or call the Gregg County Elections)ffice at (903) 236-8458 to have an application mailed to you.)
Then, you must submit your application to vote by mail to the elections office by Oct. 23, but county Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy warned that if you wait until then to request your ballot by mail, it’s too late.
“If you want a mail ballot, you need to request it now. Don’t wait until that deadline,” she said, warning that could be too close to the election to ensure enough time for the ballot to be mailed to the voter and then the voter return it in time for Election Day on Nov. 3.
To be eligible to vote by mail you must by 65 or older; disabled; out of town during the election; or confined in jail during the election.
You can find an application for a ballot by mail here: www.greggcountyvotes.com/vote-by-mail; and you should return that application to: Early Voting Clerk; P.O. Box 2827; Longview, TX 75606.
Now, once you actually receive your ballot, you can mail it back in or hand-deliver it any time up to Election Day at the elections office in the Gregg County Courthouse. (That’s a change made just for this election.) You cannot take it to one of the polling locations.
The rule that mail voters can hand-deliver their ballots any time is a special accommodation being made during this election because more people are anticipated to request mail ballots, Nealy said.
In those cases, voters must deliver their own ballot — no wives and husbands delivering ballots for each other — by 7 p.m. on Election Day and provide identification. Also, your marked ballot must be enclosed in the carrier envelope provided to the voter.
Mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted up to the following day, Nealy said.
Early voting starts Oct. 13 for the Nov. 3 election, folks, so get ready. The schedule and locations — which include opportunities to vote on Saturdays and Sundays — may be found here: www.greggcountyvotes.com/early-voting .
Q: Are there any ordinances on noise, etc.. in effect for time of day, particularly construction in residential areas?
A: Yes, the city of Longview does have such ordinances. I think this one, in particular, might address the situation you described, under regulations regarding “loud raucous noises prohibited:” (a) It is unlawful to make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any loud or raucous noise” including “the erection, excavation, demolition, alteration or repair of any building or structure in or adjacent to a residential area or hotel between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekends after receiving a complaint and warning to stop the noisy activity, except in situations involving the interests of public safety, official government business, or the protection of the subject property...”
I suggest you contact the city’s development services office to complain about your situation at (903) 237-1060.