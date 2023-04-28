QUESTION: When a resident of Texas turns 65, property taxes are supposed to be frozen. My question is: Are property appraised values frozen or is the just property tax rate frozen? There are a lot of seniors out here scratching their heads after receiving their notice of appraised value from Gregg County.
ANSWER: Yes. It seems like some of the moving pieces regarding our ultimate tax bill can be confusing, so here's a review.
If you are 65 or older, your residence qualifies for more tax exemptions that will result in savings on your ultimate tax bill. The amount of the exemptions granted by each taxing entity — city, council or school, for instance — are subtracted from the market value of your residence as set by the appraisal district.
Also, when you turn 65, what you pay in school taxes is frozen by state law. You have to make sure the appraisal district has the proper documentation to grant the tax freeze. Some other entities also have adopted tax freezes, including the city of Longview and Gregg County, so make sure you're getting all the benefits you can.
Read more about tax exemptions offered by local government entities in Gregg County at gcad.org/exemption-guidance/ .
I'll note, though, significant work or improvements to your home could still affect your taxes, regardless of your exemption status.
Q: I have a tree on my back property line that is right next to the power pole and transformer at the top — the tree has grown up into the lines and as it fills out again this spring, it will inevitably be against the lines again, making it a hazard.
I have called over the past several years to SWEPCO to make them aware of this and request they send someone out to trim the tree away from their lines.
I asked, if the tree is downed in a storm and damages the lines to my house, do I have to pay for that? SWEPCO said yes. My response was, if I am alerting you of the problem again now, why should it be my responsibility and expense when it should be something SWEPCO should be doing, or have already done?
He also suggested I could pay a private tree removal company to get it done — an expense to me that I should not have to pay for.
Just wondering what can be done and why as a longtime (and always on-time) paying customer of SWEPCO we have to deal with their lack of service and care for their customers.
A: The first thing I'll say is there are some specific rules about who is responsible for certain aspects of vegetation management around power lines.
Here's what Ellie Breed, the Public Utility Commission's chief press officer said: "Electric utilities are responsible for performing vegetation management according to American National Standards Institute and National Electrical Safety Code standards to protect their distribution system assets. This includes vegetation management both inside and outside any easement that poses a threat to distribution equipment."
You can read the rules at tinyurl.com/56fsrtf6 , but I'll note one that might be important in this instance. Breed said, "As noted in the rule, there is an exception for vegetation management around 'service drops,' which is the responsibility of the customer. A service drop is the bundle of electrical cables that run from a utility company’s power pole directly to a home. The cable 'drops' from the height of the utility’s pole to the house. Some homes do not have service drops and are served by cables that run underground."
The Public Utility Commission of Texas says you should first try to resolved the issue with your service provider. If you can't, you can contact the commission's Customer Protection Division by emailing customer@puc.texas.gov or calling 512-936-7120.
It sounds like you've already done this, but report tree issues using the form found at tinyurl.com/yas7j2xe .
SWEPCO spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte said if you report a tree problem, SWEPCO will inspect it and determine whether the regularly scheduled trim service for this location should be moved up. You also can report safety hazards by calling 1-888.218.3919.
"SWEPCO routinely goes neighborhood by neighborhood to prune or remove trees interfering with electric utility lines. Customers are not charged when performing this maintenance. But sometimes, additional services are necessary for the removal of invasive species or for extraordinary clearance which are not covered by our normal trimming services," Marcotte said.
For your safety and the safety of your family, please do not attempt to cut back trees near our power lines