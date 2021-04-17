QUESTION: Would you do some research on it and see if there’s a phone number to contact the IRS? We have not gotten a stimulus payment. I don’t know if it’s running late or what.
ANSWER: I’m going to provide a phone number but warn that it might be an exercise in frustration.
IRS telephone assistance has been limited since the pandemic began, but give 1 (800) 919-9835 a try and see if you can get through.
I’ll also tell you that economic impact payments are still being processed. The fifth batch, with nearly 2 million payments, went out this week, through direct deposit and mail. The IRS said payments will continue being made each week.
If you have internet access, you also can use the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov to check on your payment status.
A: Do you know of any organization that would accept old encyclopedias? I have two different sets, different brands, two complete sets of do it yourself books, different brands.
Q: Old encyclopedias are tricky beasts because their information is likely outdated. Their usefulness might not be what it was once.
Some resale stores accept them. Some don’t. I found, for instance, that Hope’s Closet (with locations on Fourth Street and Gilmer Road) does not, but Gifts of Grace on Judsom Road does.
The Longview Public Library might be an option in the future.
The library stopped accepting physical book donations after the pandemic began, but Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said that might change soon. Book donations are coordinated by the nonprofit organization Friends of the Longview Public Library and Eldridge said the group plans on meeting later this month to discuss when donations could be accepted again.
”We do accept donations for all types of books and DVDs/Blu-rays. We just ask that they are free from mold, moisture and/or damage. Any damaged books will, unfortunately, need to be recycled,” Eldridge said in an email. “Sadly, not much has changed since the fall in regards to being able to accept physical donations at this time, but we are getting closer to being able to change that. Our library is still feeling the effects of the pandemic both staff-wise and in taking health and safety protocols. ... We hope to release a statement about accepting donations again in the very near future.”
Q: The COVID-19 vaccination record card that you get says to keep it. Does the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend keeping it on your person or keeping it with your other medical records at home?
A: The CDC hasn’t made that specific of a recommendation, but has said, “Keep your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. Consider taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.”
I realize there’s some debate about so-called “vaccine passports” — Gov. Greg Abbott has said state agencies and other organizations that receive state money can’t require people to prove they’ve been vaccinated before receiving service. Some other states and countries, though, are developing some kind of passport that could be used to secure admission to large entertainment events, for instance, or to travel to that country. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission here in the United States has said employers may generally require its employees to be vaccinated.
All that to say, there is certainly reason to make at least one copy of your vaccination record and safeguard it for when you might need it. There might be a time you need to prove you’re vaccinated, but it’s also just a good idea to protect it like you would other medical records and other documents with important personal information.
I found an interesting USA Today article in which some experts suggested laminating the cards is not a good idea, in case you need to add updated information on the card later (for example, if we all need to get booster shots in the future.) Plastic sleeves are an option — I got one with my vaccination card, although I’m ashamed to admit where my card is being stored right now. Waterproof plastic sleeves are available.