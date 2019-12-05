QUESTION: I have a child who hasn’t had Christmas in several years and I’d like to contact one of the organizations to see if I can get some help. Who do I call?
ANSWER: Most of the organizations that provide Christmas gift assistance completed their sign-ups some time ago, but the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has one last opportunity for people seeking assistance with Christmas gifts, and that opportunity ends Friday.
The mission will be take applications from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. today and Friday at the women’s and children’s shelter at 3004 W. Marshall Ave., across the street on Marshall Avenue from the main shelter. You need to call first to schedule an appointment at (903) 234-2583.
The mission actually runs two programs in which it asks the public’s help in providing Christmas gifts to people in need in Longview. Ornaments of Hope is for children living at the mission. Folks can swing by the Women and Families Shelter to select ornaments with gifts lists for those children. The gifts need to be returned by Dec. 18.
The second program is the one I mentioned earlier, which provides gifts for struggling families in the community. The mission is accepting toy and gift donations for those gifts through Dec. 19 at the mission. Those toys will be distributed during a Dec. 21 Christmas party, which will include a traditional Christmas meal and a devotional. Santa also is scheduled to attend.
Q: I would like to find out how many churches there are, approximately, in Longview today versus 1894. I’ve had more success finding an accurate estimate from a hundred years ago than for today. Do you have any suggestions?
A: I don’t have an exact count for today. The best source I could come up with was the business listings in the phone book (or an online phone book). I counted more than 200, but some of those are probably not exactly inside Longview but just have a Longview address. In the genealogy room at the library I found some shelves full of old city telephone directories. They were full of useful information, including a count of the number of churches in Longview. The 1990 directory lists a total of 116 churches. The 1935 directory listed 25 churches representing 11 denominations.
Q: I have a friend whose husband has Alzheimer’s, and I was telling her about articles that I have read in Charm/View and the newspaper by a woman who went through this struggle. Her articles are wonderful. Could you give me her name to pass on to my friend?
A: You’re talking about my sweet friend Dorothy Horne, and the things she’s written about her and her husband Byron’s experiences after his diagnosis with early onset Alzheimer’s are poignant and insightful. Byron died in 2018, but she’s continued to write and she’s now a board member for the East Texas Alzhiemer’s Alliance.,
You can direct your friend to Dorothy’s blog, Glimpses of Grace, at her website dorothyhorneauthor.com and news-journal.com/blogs .
Dorothy also collected a great deal of what she’s written into a book that I’m sure would be meaningful for your friend: “Glimpses of Grace: Walking in Hope through Alzheimer’s and Ordinary Days.” Signed copies of her book are available at Barron’s, 405 W. Loop 281; Pack & Mail, 303 W. Loop 281, Suite 110; and Louis Morgan No. 4, 110 Johnston St.. Unsigned copies also can be purchased through Amazon.