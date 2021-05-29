QUESTION: What is going on with the Longview Cable TV? From the letter I received we’re going to see higher costs starting next month? Why? What can be done about this?
ANSWER: Next to nothing can be done, if you’re talking about whether there’s some agency that has control over what the cable company is charging.
Years ago, the city had some control over basic cable rates. Since that time, cable franchising authority has been moved to the state’s Public Utility Commission.
Now, back to what’s happening with Longview Cable, specifically. The company recently sent out a letter to customers that talked about some changes coming because the company is upgrading its system to provide “a Gig” broadband services to its service area. (That’s 1,000 Mbps.)
“As part of the upgrade to bring Gig service to the community, the cable TV channels will need to be encrypted. As a cable TV subscriber, this will impact your service starting June 8, 2021,” the letter says.
It goes on to say that televisions that are connected only to coax cable lines will now need an HD digital box, and that anyone using a digital tuner adapter will need to exchange it for the HD digital box. The digital boxes rent for $5.95 per month.
“Every television connected to cable TV will require the HD Digital Box....” the letter says.
“Starting June 8, 2021, as channels are encrypted, only televisions with the HD Digital Box will show the channels. By August 24, 2021, all channels will be encrypted. A schedule of the channels and the date they will be encrypted are provided on our website at www.longviewcabletv.com under the Support tab for your convenience.”
Local General Manager Don Deem said most of Longview Cable’s customers “have moved away from our TV product and stream their TV through the internet.”
“These days most homes have multiple devices operating at once. This usage creates an incredible demand for bandwidth. To meet the demand now and in the future, we are upgrading our entire plant. This change requires the need for our TV customers to have a converter on every TV,” he said in an email.
He also said the company is “sensitive to any extra cost that our TV customers are faced with in this change.
“We have attempted to make it less impactful as possible by charging a very low rate for the converter,” he said.
I’ll note that the actual Gig pricing has not been set.
Q: Could you find out why the city of Longview will not restart our water aerobics program? When we ask we are told we are working on it, maybe next month, and now they are short of employees. The instructors are contract employees (and ready to start classes) and we have lifeguards. We are tired of getting no results. We are mostly senior citizens, not able to do weight bearing exercises because of various health conditions. It was shut when COVID hit, but now that everything has opened up, we would like to have our classes back.
A: I was told the same thing it sounds like y’all have been told, but Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the city will restart water fitness classes at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center by September, but hopefully before then, in July or August — “sooner rather than later,” he said.
Caron told me the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has found itself with six management-level vacancies at one time, including the coordinator at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center. The water fitness class instructors are contractors, he said, but he said the city wants to review what it’s offering before starting the classes back up. Some of the classes weren’t filling up, and he said the city wants to have staff input — including from whomever the new coordinator will be — about what is offered.
“We want to make sure (the classes) would be offered in the best way to accommodate people who want to take the classes,” he said.
I realize that answer isn’t very helpful to folks who were taking those classes, and I wish I had better news.