QUESTION: The Feb. 5 New-Journal had a front page article about the Great Texas Balloon Race and how it would not be held at the airport this year. Instead, the competition flights would be held over the city of Longview instead. Have those plans changed? June 18 through 20 is not far off.
ANSWER: Nothing has changed.
Race chairwoman Michelle Ford said yes, the 44th Great Texas Balloon Race competition will take place over the skies of Longview. More than 60 balloons are expected to participate.
“Due to the pandemic, the decision was made in February to cancel the festival, music, and balloon glow activities for 2021,” she said in an email. “As you can imagine, these activities take months of preparations. However, in addition to the competition flights each morning, early evening flights have been added to the schedule on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. All flights will be over paths in Longview this year. Plans are being made to resume our event at the East Texas Regional Airport in 2022 with our traditional festival activities.”
Morning flights will start about 7 a.m. June 18 to 20. The non-competition evening flights will start about 7 p.m. on June 18 and 19.
The Great Texas Ballon Race website, greattexasballoonrace.com, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GreatTexasBalloonRace, will have updates on whether the balloons are flying — it always depends on the weather — and where the targets are.
Q: Is smoking allowed at Downtown Live in Longview? If not, who enforces this?
A: Yes, it is.
Heritage Plaza is a city park, and there is no ordinance prohibiting smoking in city parks in general. The city’s parks director, Scott Caron, said there are some designated smoking area in some parks, including at the Lear Park athletic fields, the Jack Mann Splash Pad and city pools.
If you feel strongly about trying to change that, I encourage you to contact your City Council representative. If you don’t know who that is, you can find information here: longviewtexas.gov/2198/City-Council .
Q: I am wondering what are the guidelines to asking for time off through the Family and Medical Leave Act for where you work. I want to take FMLA, but it would be for a grandchild.
A: On its face, the Family and Medical Leave Act doesn’t provide for leave for caring for a grandchild.
The U.S. Department of Labor has a ton of information on this topic at www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/fmla .
The Department of Labor website says time off under the act is allowed for “for the birth of a son or daughter, and to bond with the newborn child; for the placement with the employee of a child for adoption or foster care, and to bond with that child; to care for an immediate family member (spouse, child, or parent — but not a parent ‘in-law’) with a serious health condition; to take medical leave when the employee is unable to work because of a serious health condition; or for qualifying exigencies arising out of the fact that the employee’s spouse, son, daughter, or parent is on covered active duty or call to covered active duty status as a member of the National Guard, Reserves, or Regular Armed Forces.”
You also have to work for an employer covered under the act, including local, state and federal agencies, schools and private businesses with at least 50 employees. You also have to have been employed there for at least 12 total months and worked at least 1,250 hours during the 12 months before you go on leave.
The law might apply differently in some situations, if you are your grandchild’s guardian, for example.