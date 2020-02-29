QUESTION: About a year and a half ago, we voted to approve a new EMS and fire station to serve the Judson and northeast Gregg County area. I saw my taxes go up to pay for it, and I’m wondering about the status of the project.
ANSWER: In May 2019, voters in an unincorporated part of Gregg County Pct. 1, north of Longview, voted to create Emergency Services District No. 3 so that taxes could be collected to pay for fire protection and emergency medical response and services.
Since that time, a board of directors has been appointed, with B.H. Jameson selected as president of the board. (Jameson also happens to be Gregg County’s Pct. 1 justice of the peace.)
He told me this week there has been progress since the election. He explained the area covered by the district has an ISO rating of 6, compared with Longview’s ISO rating of 2. ISO ratings are a measurement of the quality of fire protection an area has and can affect homeowners’ insurance rates — lower numbers equal better ratings. The district wants to improve its rating to a 2, with Jameson explaining that will likely take several years.
The emergency services district has contracted with the Judson Metro Fire Department, which has been operating in that area for years, to provide fire services in the district. It’s also purchased a tanker truck and a pumper truck and other equipment and hired two full-time firefighters who work Monday through Friday. That means they can respond to fires immediately instead of waiting for volunteers to respond to the existing station first before heading out to fight a fire.
This week, the board of directors heard from a consultant hired to identify an area for the emergency services district to build a new fire station, with a goal reducing response times and placing most of the district within a 5-mile radius of the station. The current station is on Skinner Lane and would likely continue to be used in some form after a new station is built.
Now, the board will have to go through the process of selecting specific land, negotiating with landowners and then getting a new fire station designed and constructed. It could be one year to two or three years before a new station is up and running, Jameson said.
Q: The picture of Alton Plaza in the newspaper looks so good. My question is, how many rooms do the apartments have and how much is the monthly rent?
A: Answer Line is pretty giddy about this. It’s exciting to see the 66-year-old Petroleum Building get a new place in downtown Longview’s history.
Saigebrook Development is almost finished with a $9.962 million renovation to transform the building into a 48-unit apartment complex. It’s set to open March 25 with the help of $5.5 million in federal and state tax credits and a $600,000 loan from the city of Longview.
Because of those tax credits, the complex will serve people who earn 50% to 60% of the area median income with lower than market rents, with four apartments set aside for people with incomes at 30% of the area median income. Fifteen units will be leased at market rate for people with higher incomes. The Sunday article you mentioned about what will be known as Alton Plaza said the area media income is $60,000.
The Alton Plaza website, altonplazaapts.com, shows the property has 18 floor plans, starting with a one bedroom-one bathroom efficiency apartment that is 654 square feet and ranging up to a two bedroom-two bathroom apartment that is 1,372 square feet.
I spoke to Nichole Summerville, who is the leasing agent at another Saigebrook property in Longview, Edgewood at 617 Clinic Drive, where leasing for Alton Plaza is being handled for now.
She said rents for the efficiency range from $200-$800 depending on income, while rents for a one-bedroom range from $268-$950, depending on income, and $323-$1,100 for a two bedroom apartment, depending on income. The highest rents are reserved for people who are well above the income cutoffs.