QUESTION: I usually hesitate to answer phone surveys, but several months ago, I received a phone call about a possible grocery store that was considering a location in Longview. I enjoy cooking, so a new grocery store sounded interesting. As the survey progressed, I learned that a company called Winco Grocery was considering the former Sears building as a location. Could you check and see if there is still interest in the possibility?
ANSWER: I’m sorry to say I’ve failed you. First, I’ve tried multiple ways to reach someone with WinCo Foods, an employee-owned grocery chain that began in Boise, Idaho, to see if that company will claim responsibility for the survey. No one has responded to my attempts to reach them. (I have a relative who shops at a WinCo store in the Dallas area, and she loves it, by the way.)
Folks at the Longview Mall say they did not conduct the survey.
“Our corporate offices have looked at several options for the Sears building. We do not have anything to announce about the Sears building at this time,” Monica Hale, marketing director for Longview Mall, told me in an email.
The city of Longview also hadn’t heard from WinCo.
Keep your fingers crossed. I’ll let you know if I hear anything.
Q: What can we do with greeting cards — like a lot of greeting cards. I have saved greeting cards, greeting cards of all sorts, since 1975. I have a huge box full. Please tell us what we might do with those.
A: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a nonprofit organization based in Nevada that helps abused and neglected children, has a program that takes the front of old greeting cards and recycles them into new greeting cards made by children in that program. St. Jude’s then sells the cards to make money to support its work.
The program is being revamped, according to a recording I found when I called.
“Yes! We are still accepting the fronts of your recycled cards (except for Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney which we are unable to accept due to copyright laws) as we continue to revamp our recycled card program in our effort to provide teens with life and work skills. Please send to: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005,” information on the organization’s website says. “We also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes. Please do not send cards promoting other charitable organizations. We do not have any cards available to purchase at this time. If you have any questions, please call 702-294-7100.”
I am not aware of any organization locally that does something like this. You can also put your cards out with your recyclables, if all else fails.