QUESTION: Can Answer Line please explain how Habitat for Humanity works? Questions are: Who funds the houses; how are building sites selected; who builds the houses; who is selected to receive and live in the houses?
ANSWER LINE: I'm happy to tell y'all about Habitat for Humanity. (I'll note to start with, though, that they help people in a number of other ways I won't have space to go into here.)
I'm going to start at the end of your list of questions — who is selected to receive and live in the houses? I'll sum the answer up this way: People selected to receive Habitat homes need them and are willing to work for them.
"They have a strenuous application process" that is based on need, said LaJuan Gordon, executive director of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. Applicants' income must be at or below 80% of the median income for the area in which the home will be built.
"They've got to be willing to be partners," she continued, including making a down payment of $1,000 or 1% depending on the home's cost. Then they have to agree to sweat equity requirements, volunteering to help build other Habitat homes and work on their home as well.
Applicants' current living situations also are considered.
"One of those need-based criteria that we have is that you've got to have an unsafe, unhealthy, overcrowded home, or the home is costing you far more than 50 percent of your monthly income," Gordon said, because paying that much for rent doesn't leave much for food, health care and utilities or educational opportunities for children. "That's why we do this."
Factors used to evaluate potential lots include affordability of the land and an evaluation of the property's location that considers whether it's appropriate based on such things as environmental concerns and the neighborhood around the lot. Habitat doesn't build in industrial areas and areas that are too dilapidated or blighted would be avoided as well.
Habitat might identify lots when people offer to donate them. The city of Longview also has a "land bank," which consists of lots that were taken off the tax roll after owners failed to pay property taxes. The city makes those available for affordable housing projects, typically at low costs, Gordon said. (The city also waives certain building fees.)
"One of our struggles with (identifying lots to build on) is that to keep the homes affordable we have to have an affordable lot," which is considered $10,000 or less, Gordon said.
Volunteers and the family purchasing the lot provide the labor to build the house, with the exception of work that requires a licensed contractor or specialized skill, such as electrical work, plumbing and roofing. Habitat for Humanity subcontracts that work out, she said.
Habitat holds fundraisers, writes grants and seeks corporate sponsorships as well as support from faith groups and private donors to pay for work. Then, the home is sold to the family at cost, with a zero interest mortgage with payments that are guaranteed to be 30% or below the family's income.
"That means it's affordable and they can stay in that home," Gordon said. Habitat aims to keep the mortgage terms at 25 years, with homes generally appraising around $125,000.
The principal mortgage payment is then "reinvested in the work we're doing in the community," Gordon said.
She also described local and national partnerships that help provide building materials and appliances that help reduce costs, with volunteers saving the organization about $20,000 in labor for each home. That's all important, especially in a year that saw building materials go up about 50% in 2020 when the pandemic began. Gordon said they remain about 30% higher now.
The pandemic illustrated the importance of having a safe and healthy home, she said.
"Home is where all good things begin and where you go to recover," Gordon said. "If you don't have a good beginning or you don't have a safe place, it's so much harder to thrive."