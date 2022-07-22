QUESTION: Where is Haden Edwards, one of the empresarios in the Republic of Fredonia, buried?
ANSWER: He is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. (The cemetery, by the way, is on land that once belonged to Edwards, according to the Center for Regional Heritage Research at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.)
Now, we need to go back and explain who Edwards was, with some help from the Texas State Historical Association's Handbook of Texas online. First, an "empresario" was the title given to a land agent under the Mexican government's system of colonization.
Haden Edwards was born in Virginia on Aug. 12, 1771. His family moved to Kentucky, where his father, John Edwards, worked for statehood, acquired 23,000 acres and became a U.S. Senator.
"Haden was educated for the law but like his father was more interested in land speculation," the Handbook of Texas says. "In 1820 he married Susanna Beall of Maryland, and they moved to the area of Jackson, Mississippi, where he and his brother Benjamin W. Edwards acquired a plantation. He and Susanna eventually had thirteen children. In Mississippi the Edwardses first heard the news of Moses Austin's plans for colonization in Texas. In 1823 Edwards traveled to Mexico City, where he joined Stephen F. Austin, Robert Leftwich, and others in a three-year attempt to persuade various Mexican governments to authorize American settlement in Texas. Because of his wealth Edwards was often called upon to finance Austin. Their efforts resulted in the colonization law of 1824 in Mexico City and of 1825 in Saltillo, which allowed empresarios to introduce settlers to Texas."
Edwards received a land grant in the Nacogdoches area and agreed to honor pre-existing grants.
"Of all empresarios, Edwards probably had the most such claims, some over a century old. In 1825 he posted notices to inform all potential claimants that they must come forward with proof of their claims or he would consider the land his, subject to sale to new settlers," the Handbook says. "This angered the older settlers, who opposed Edwards until he was expelled two years later."
An election dispute involving his son-in-law, in which he sided with his son-in-law, eventually led to the revocation of Edwards' land grant.
"Edwards was shocked by this turn of events. He had invested more than $50,000 to secure and launch the grant, and he did not willingly surrender it. Additionally, the cancellation of his grant resulted in the forfeiture of the claims of all settlers who had moved onto his lands," the Handbook says. "Thus, when the events known as the Fredonian Rebellion, which the Edwards brothers eventually headed, began the following month, the Edwards grantees were most supportive ..."
The rebellion was short-lived, though, and Edwards escaped to Louisiana.
"He returned to Texas during the Texas Revolution and made his home in Nacogdoches until his death, on August 14, 1849," the Handbook says.
Q: I'm probably not naming it right, but when is the booklet coming out on who won being the best in categories you had us vote on weeks ago?
A: You're talking about the Best of East Texas, and it will publish in about a week, on July 31.