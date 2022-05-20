QUESTION: You reported that Harrison Road isn't going to have curbs and gutters. Why?
ANSWER: You have a long memory, because the column I found where I wrote that was several years old. (I couldn't find a story in which TxDOT had said the whole road would have curbs and gutters.)
Here's why, according to TxDOT, "The portion of FM 2204 (Harrison Road) from SL 281 to Fisher Road is considered an urban section that has curb and gutter. The portion of FM 2206 from Fisher road to SH 42 is considered a rural section based on number of driveways and businesses. We do not place curb and gutter on the rural roadways. The section of roadway from Fisher Road to SH 42 will have a continuous left turn lane throughout the length of the project and a 10 foot wide shoulder on both sides of the roadway."
Q: I saw on Facebook that there was a Longview ISD bus driver that made students get off the bus on Alpine Road. What happened to the driver for putting those kids at risk?
A: The Longview Police Department did respond to that situation and found that nothing criminal had occurred, according to spokesman Brandon Thornton. The school district also described a situation that occurred because a substitute bus driver wasn't familiar with the route.
"At around 4:25 p.m. the driver (of bus No. 55) contacted LISD Transportation dispatch, who directed the driver to await assistance at their current location near the intersection of Alpine Road and Janet Street, where another bus returning from its route would be re-routed to assist," district spokesman Matthew Prosser said in an email. "During this time, some of the students departed bus No. 55 because that was their stop. Approximately three or four students contacted their parents and were picked up at the scene. The remaining students awaited transfer on the bus. Bus No. 21 arrived at the scene at about 4:45 p.m., at which time the students were transferred and their route continued. Bus No. 21 completed No. 55's route and arrived back at the LISD Transportation facility no later than 6:30 p.m.
The substitute driver did not have a route sheet during their route. Additionally, the monitor assigned to that bus was also unfamiliar with the route. Going forward, Longview ISD will prevent such an incident from occurring again by retraining and reminding substitute and current transportation staff on the proper protocols concerning route sheets and ensuring that drivers – as well as aides – are well-acquainted with their students' routes."
Q: What is being built at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
A: You're talking about the corner where a gas station recently was torn down. (It had been out of operation for quite some time).
That corner's use, however is not going to change.
The city of Longview has issued permits for a Murphy's gas to be built there, at 813 W. Marshall Ave