QUESTION: As I was driving down the loop today and looking at the concrete sign the city had erected at the corner of the loop and Judson Road, I thought I remembered there being originally a large (Texas-size) star beside the name "LONGVIEW." It's no longer there. Instead there is a heart-shaped outcropping (not the right word) to left of the name. Wasn't there a big star there when first built?
ANSWER: Nope. It's always been the heart, and that's according to Kim Casey, executive director of Keep Longview Beautiful.
The nonprofit organization, not the city of Longview, was actually responsible for this project, thanks to a award recognizing Keep Longview Beautiful's work in the community.
"Keep Longview Beautiful was awarded first place in the 2017 Governor's Community Achievement Award. This award is overseen by Keep Texas Beautiful and the stipend included with the award ($270,000 for our population size) is given by TxDOT," Casey said. "The $270,000 can be used on TxDOT owned right-of-ways throughout the city. The Judson and the loop community sign, as well as the entryway sign at 259 and Estes Parkway were built with those funds. The heart shape at the loop and Judson Road is decorated often and as of yesterday sported a February Valentine-flavored heart."
Keep Longview Beautiful won the same award in 2013, and that money went to building the entry sign at Texas 31 and Spur 63 and for construction of the pipe and stone column fencing at The Green, which also is at the Texas 31/Spur 63 entrance to Longview. (Keep Longview Beautiful also was responsible for winning the grant that constructed The Green.)
A little side note: The original heart shape in the sign at Judson and Loop 281 broke down the middle while it was being installed. Keep Longview Beautiful didn't let it go to waste, though.
"We had the broken heart transported to The Green, installed in a rock wall and painted by local artist Rusty Hopkins in tribute to our beautiful Love Longview logo," Casey said.
Q: I was driving in the Judson area the other day, and I saw a huge building being erected. It's probably some distribution center of some sort. What is that?
A: I believe you must be talking about the Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center.
In 2021, the Longview Economic Development Corp., Gregg County and city of Longview approved an incentive package to help lure the company here, with those incentives tied to investment and employment at the new center.
It's under construction in the North Longview Business Park, with an official address of 5401 Mickey Melton Blvd. The $140-million, 850,000-square-foot facility is being built on 142 acres. Gap is expected to employ an average of 255 full-time employees by later this year and 1,222 by 2026. The construction also is expected to benefit local hotels, restaurants and retailers as workers on the project come from other places to take part in the construction.