QUESTION: I have looked online but cannot find a code by the city of Longview addressing flags and flagpoles at residential addresses.
ANSWER: I had to turn to City Planner Angela Choy for help with this one, and she said the answer is in the city’s zoning ordinance. There, you find restrictions on how tall something that isn’t a building may be in comparison to height limits for actual structures.
In residential areas, that generally means that the height limit for non-habitable structures is 37.7 feet. There aren’t restrictions for how many flag poles a person could have, but they would have to be outside of the city’s emergency radio broadcast corridor.
I would suggest visiting with the city’s planning and zoning office before you do something that makes you wonder if it’s allowed. There also could be restrictions if you live in a neighborhood with a homeowners association.
Q: How can I become part of the Kilgore grassroots movement?
A: You’re talking about the group American Patriots for Trump, which was formed in Kilgore this summer by Air Force veteran Paul Hunt, his wife, Tammy, and her nephew and her nephew’s father, Benji and Doug Maxwell.
The News-Journal featured an article about their efforts Aug. 21. Some people have reached them at Tammy’s business, Flomore on South Commerce Street in Kilgore, You also can reach them through the American Patriots for Trump.
Q: I know the Longview News-Journal only has a digital edition on Mondays. We used to always on Monday get news in regards to marriages, divorces, judgments and lawsuits. We don’t seem to be getting that anymore. Has that been discontinued?
A: No, we still gather and publish that information. If you’re looking at the e-edition, it’s always on Page 4A.
If you look at our website, you can find it under the “News” and then “Public Record” heading, or at www.news-journal.com/news/public_record .
Q: I was wondering if you had any updates on the trial for Kimberly Bruton. As of December 2019, the judge found her incompetent to stand trial for the fire she allegedly started resulting in the death of two people.
A: It sounds like you missed the update the News-Journal published on this case in July.
In July, 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles ordered Kimberly Bruton to be committed to a mental health facility for up to a year.
The woman has been charged with the deaths of Randall Russell, 74, and his daughter, Lisa Tesmer, 52, who died in a fire on March 9, 2018, in the duplex they shared with Bruton on Cherie Lane in Longview.
The judge had previously found her incompetent to stand trial and committed her to a mental facility for a shorter timer period. She could face trial if she is determined to be competent.