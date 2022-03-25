QUESTION: Where did High Street get its name?
ANSWER: High Street has been around as long as Longview has. You'll find it on the city's oldest maps, running parallel to what in the city's early days was known as "Central" street — today's Center Street.
My friend and local historian Gene McWhorter told me that the height of High Street wasn't as high as today's Center Street, but he noted that it still went over the hill whose view earned our city its name. Also, he said it used to be higher than it is now, for a number of reasons — including that his grandfather in later years took some dirt from the top of the hill for a project on his property (which wasn't too far from the town's core, by today's standards).
A current U.S. Geological Survey topographic map, which essentially shows how high locations are compared to sea level, shows there's an area south of Marshall Avenue, between Center and High streets, that measure at 400 feet, with High Street in that area measuring at 370 and 360 feet. Center Street in that area measures at 370, 380 and 390 feet. Those aren't the highest locations in Longview today, but they would have been in the original 100-acre town site.
Q: I saw your article about the Haglers, whose home was destroyed by the tornado in Upshur County this week. I also saw the pictures of Oliver the cat. Is Oliver OK?
A: Poor Oliver looked so sad in those photos. I was worried about him, too. I checked in with Steven Hagler, whose parents, Lindley and Wanda Hagler, survived the tornado that destroyed their home, and he told me Oliver is staying with some of the family's friends for now and doing OK.
Remember that it's going to take a while for folks affected by this storm to recover. Check out volunteer opportunities and find a list of needs at www.nbgilmer.org/response .