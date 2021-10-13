QUESTION: I've noticed homeless people hanging out in parks, such as Rotary and McWhorter parks. Why can't the police do something about that, like what they did at Magrill Plaza in downtown Lonview?
ANSWER: I feel like I need to clarify, first, that what happened at Magrill Plaza probably had more to do with the relocation of the bus transfer station. Yes, the park used to be a place where homeless and transient people would gather, for several reasons. The park had a bathroom, and benches and shade in addition to access to transportation (and at one point various organizations and people would provide meals there). Those sound like things that a homeless person would be looking for on a regular basis. The bus transfer station was relocated next to the train depot at Mobberly Avenue and Cotton Street and the bathroom at Magrill Plaza was removed.
Second, I'll say homelessness doesn't actually make it illegal for a person to use a public park. Here's what the Longview Police Department had to say on this issue:
"Everyone enjoys a nice safe city park, and the parks are available for the use of every person including the 'homeless people' of the city. Hanging out is kinda what the parks are built for, however, if any person is believed to be in violation of state law or city ordinance, please feel free to call the police department at (903) 237-1170," according to a statement from Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
The police department does have two Police Outreach Service Officers, Ron Duncan and Chris Byrdsong, who work with the homeless community. Thornton said if the public sees someone who might be homeless and who "may need help getting back on their feet" to call Duncan at (903) 331-1870 and Byrdsong at (903) 331-1979.
"Police outreach officers deal with homeless issues such as camping, soliciting, littering, and lounging," Thornton said.
Q: I've heard that students at Bramlette Elementary School are only allowed to drink water while they're at lunch, that they're not allowed to use the water fountains and not allowed to bring water bottles to drink water at other times of the day. Is that true?
A: District spokesman Francisco Rojas said the water fountains have not been in use since the start of the 2020-21 school year (thank you, pandemic).
"Like the rest of our elementary campuses, Bramlette Elementary allows students to bring water bottles from home," he said. "This has been the accepted practice since the start of last school year. If students do not have their own bottles, the campuses provide them."
"Student water bottles are kept in the classroom cubbies during instruction," he continued. "Students may get a drink from their bottles once they have asked for their teachers’ permission to go to their cubbies. In addition to during class, Bramlette students may drink water during lunch, after PE, during recess and during other breaks."
The district doesn't have a specific policy about when and how students get to drink water because he said "principals and teachers are trusted to handle those kinds of issues at the campus level."
He encouraged parents who have a concern that isn't being addressed at the campus level to contact the district's community relations office at ask@lisd.org or by calling (903) 381-2200.