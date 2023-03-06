QUESTION: How can a person find out how the city is spending the stimulus money from the federal government?
Is there someone monitoring to make sure that cities and counties are spending that money appropriately? Who do you complain to if you suspect the money isn't being spent appropriately?
ANSWER: Budget information is considered public information, and you can find it and other details of a city or county's revenues and expenses if you're willing to spend a little time reading through budget documents. (Those documents are usually online these days.)
City of Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley made it easy for us by pointing out there's a section of this year's city budget that provides information about this on Page 26, which you can view online.
Here's a highlight: "The City will leverage one-time revenues to cover a series of one-time expenditures. Of the about $17 million provided in funding in May 2021 and May 2022 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), about $9.57 million was left available at the beginning of the budget process. This budget will allocate $4.04 million of those funds and leave an additional $5.53 million available to be used in FY23-24. Given the uncertain nature of the economy, we believe it is conservative and prudent to maintain those funds to provide budgetary flexibility in the coming year.
"The funds allotted for FY22-23 will be used to support a variety of needed one-time purchases. Those include: New Fire Engine; Public Safety Radios; Police Vehicle Cameras; Fire Department Bunker Gear; McCann Road and Magnolia Lane Traffic Signal KidsView – Section Replacement;
"Additionally, about $750,000 will cover other, smaller one-time purchases, and a remaining $255,000 of the one-time revenues will be used to cover recurring budgetary costs. Every effort was made to reduce the portion of recurring spending that was covered by one-time revenues, and we made significant progress towards that goal."
Also, the city manager's budget presentation for this year addressed this and also is available online.
The city made it even easier, though, and provided Answer Line a report listing all the ways the money is being used. It includes money toward police and fire salaries; park drainage and street projects; firefighter bunker gear and other projects. I attached the complete list to this article when you view it at news-journal.com .
As to the second part of you question, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is tasked with overseeing compliance with spending these funds as required by law. The agency has provided cities and counties with information about reporting requirements and conducts compliance testing.
The reporting requirements vary depending on the type of entity, the amount of money it received and how large the population is for that city or county, for instance, with more frequent reporting requirements for larger entities. You can find the compliance and reporting guidelines online.
The Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General would take complaints about how this money is spent. Get information about submitting a complaint online.
Q: I have a follow-up question on the McCann Street bridge issue. Who's going to pay the costs of those adjustments and how much will it cost?
A: Yeakley, the city spokesman, said the city does not have estimates for how much the additional work will cost, but the contractor is responsible for covering those costs.
And for anyone is just now tuning in or who has not maneuvered your way through the McCann Road construction: Traffic has faced lane closures on McCann south of Glencrest Lane since late 2021 as part of work to extend Guthrie Creek Trail under the road to join up with the Paul Boorman Trail.
The project's completion has been delayed for a few different reasons, but was stalled at the end of 2022 by flaws in the work to the bridge. The issues could have prevented proper drainage and created a bump for traffic crossing the bridge.
We had an update on the bridge work this past weekend, when the city said in a statement that, "On Feb. 28, the contractor completed the necessary concrete and asphalt approaches to correct the bridge deck on the west side of McCann Road at the bridge. Next, they will begin the remaining work on the east side approaches to correct the bridge deck.”
That means the lane closures were changed.
The city said the work is expected to be competed in April (you know, barring weather or other delays).
Leland Bradlee Construction, the company that was awarded the original contract for the work, is competing the repairs.