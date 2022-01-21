Editor's note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from 2017:
QUESTION: I live near Lakeport and drive through there many times during the week. Where does it derives its name? There's no lake, and there's no port.
ANSWER: It seems we're on a local history kick in Answer Line as of late. I like it, especially when it means I get to make the acquaintance of a woman, Donna Knox, who wrote for the newspaper under Margaret Estes. Estes was publisher of Longview's morning and afternoon newspapers many decades ago after her first husband, longtime newspaper publisher Carl Estes, died. (She later remarried and became Margaret Estes Davis.)
I found little written history about Lakeport, but City Secretary Darlene Shelton told me it started out as Elderville. It was first incorporated as Lakeport in 1965 and reincorporated as city of Lakeport in 1968.
Del Knox is a longtime Lakeport City Council member and mayor pro tem. He and his wife, Donna, had the first meeting to incorporate the city at their house. When I called this past week to fill in some of the blanks in Lakeport's history, Donna Knox told me people became interested in incorporating Lakeport because there was talk of a peach orchard in the area being turned into a livestock auction barn. She and her husband had just built a house in the area and wanted to protect their property values. (The livestock barn was built elsewhere.)
Incorporation required an established community, she said, but people in what would become the Lakeport area had never organized as a designated community. The Elderville community had, however, and had agreed to "let us use their situation so we would qualify as an established community," Knox said.
The "Lakeport" name was chosen because of the city's proximity to the Sabine River bridge.
"That's where Lakeport starts, right there at the bridge," she said, explaining that the people involved in organizing Lakeport wanted a name connected to the river, but all the river names were already taken.
Q: Is there burial or funeral assistance available after the death of a disabled person who receives government benefits and does not work?
A: I've found at least a couple of possibilities. In Gregg County (and you'll likely find similar programs elsewhere), the Gregg County Health Department pays for cremations for indigent county residents who die in Gregg County and who meet certain guidelines.
The person's next of kin must fill out an application to determine if the deceased person qualifies, including the family signing a notarized statement that the family cannot pay for the costs. Income requirements and other considerations would factor into the decision about whether the deceased person qualifies, and the county would choose the funeral home where the cremation would take place inside Gregg County.
Medicare and Medicaid do not provide any assistance in this kind of situation, but Social Security provides a lump-sum death payment of $255 to a surviving spouse, unmarried child younger than 18 or a disabled adult child in certain situations.
For information, visit www.ssa.gov/planners/survivors/.
Q: I have a rural mail carrier. My mail comes at all hours of the day. I never know when it will be delivered. Is it unreasonable to expect my mail to come at the same time each day?
A: A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service told me it would not be typical for the time of your mail delivery to vary widely, by hours, each day.
The postal service doesn't promise service at exactly the same time every day, though. There could be some variations based on the number of packages a carrier has to deliver, for instance. And of course, we're entering the busy season for packages. Delivery times also could be affected if your usual carrier is out on vacation or sick.
If you're having continuing issues in which your mail delivery takes place "at all hours of the day," you should contact your local post office and ask for the manager or postmaster.