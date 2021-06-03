Editor’s note: Answer Line is on assignment this week. Look for the return of new questions and answers soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from 2017:
QUESTION: How are fire sprinkler systems tested to be sure they’re working?
ANSWER: There are different kinds of fire sprinkler systems, so I’m just going to give you a basic overview that generally applies to what are known as “wet” and “dry” systems.
In wet systems, the water is basically sitting in the pipes at the sprinkler heads, waiting to flow as soon as the system is triggered by a certain temperature. In a dry system, the water is held at a valve while the pipes are full of air. When the appropriate temperature level triggers the sprinkler heads to open up, the air rushes out and the water goes into the system.
Ernest Trevino, service supervisor for Tyco SimplexGrinnell’s Dallas branch that covers Northeast Texas, was nice enough to explain how the systems work and how they’re tested. Tyco SimplexGrinnell provides, among other services, fire alarm and sprinkler system installation and testing. Trevino said both types of systems have what’s known as an inspector’s test valve to determine whether water is flowing as it should to the system. That valve is located at the end of the sprinkler system. Water is shut off to the rest of the system but allowed to flow to the inspector’s test valve. If the water works there, at the end of the system, it is working everywhere else, Trevino said.
When his company inspects fire sprinkler systems, though, he said it’s important to ensure the system functions the way it’s supposed to and is up to code. The water to the system either works or doesn’t, but inspections also verify that sprinkler heads haven’t been painted over or otherwise obstructed, that they’re pointing in the right direction, and placed at the correct intervals, for instance.
Q: I’m reading in the paper about the Dakota pipeline. It says (the story) originates in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Where did that town get its name?
A: Well, it’s an interesting explanation, but perhaps not interesting in the way you thought it might be.
The State Historical Society of North Dakota provided me information showing the name “Cannon Ball” has been around in that state’s history for quite some time. Douglas A. Wick wrote “North Dakota Place Names,” which says the name Cannon Ball was attached at various times to a pioneer settlement, post office locations, a stage stop and railroad junction starting in the 1870s. The name was a nod to each location’s proximity to the Cannon Ball River, which feeds into the Missouri River.
“The smaller river’s name noted the many limestone boulders found in its bed and banks, which were said to resemble cannon balls,” according to the entry. “The Sioux called the river Inyan Wakagapi, meaning Stone Idol River.”
The historical society referred me to Wikipedia for an explanation of how those cannonball formations, which are called concretions, occur:
“A concretion is a hard, compact mass of matter formed by the precipitation of mineral cement within the spaces between particles, and is found in sedimentary rock or soil. Concretions are often ovoid or spherical in shape, although irregular shapes also occur.”
Concretions are classified by their shape, specific manner in which they form and other characteristics. Septarian concretions, for instance, contain “angular cavities or cracks,” while hiatus concretions “are distinguished by the stratigraphic history of exhumation, exposure and reburial” and are often “encrusted by marine organisms.”
“Cannonball concretions are large spherical concretions, which resemble cannonballs,” Wikipedia says. “These are found along the Cannonball River within Morton and Sioux Counties, North Dakota, and can reach 9.8 feet in diameter. They were created by early cementation of sand and silt by calcite.”