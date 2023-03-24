QUESTION: How do I get a voucher for the city's electronics recycling event if I don't have a smart phone or internet access?
ANSWER: The city's sanitation department will help you out.
Call (903) 237-1250, and staff there will take care of getting you signed up.
The eWaste Recycling Event is 8 a.m.-noon on April 1 at Teague Park. You cannot participate without signing up for a voucher first, which you can do online.
A limited number of vouchers are available. Edie Brown, the city's solid waste and fleet manager, said 100 have been distributed.
Event funding was provided by the city's sanitation division and a grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In addition, Keep Longview Beautiful recently donated money to make more vouchers available. Brown said there were 80 vouchers available as of Wednesday.
Q: What happened to the comic strip "Dilbert"?
A: "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams in February made disparaging comments about Black people in a video posted to YouTube.
"The company that distributed 'Dilbert' ended its relationship with Scott Adams," said News-Journal Editor Tim Thorsen. "With 'Dilbert' no longer being provided, we had a poll to determine the replacement. Readers selected 'Crankshaft.' Adams is no longer offering 'Dilbert' for syndication — readers can subscribe to a service he is offering that includes the comic among its offerings."
MORE ON NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS' FINANCES: A couple of weeks ago, the News-Journal published a column that previously published in the paper while Answer Line was being lazy and took a day off. It was about obtaining financial information about a nonprofit organization.
You can do that in multiple ways, but an Answer Line friend pointed out that you can get that information on the IRS website. You'll find a variety of information at tinyurl.com/5xs3nd7x , including a nonprofit organizations "Form 990," which is the "Return of an Organization Exempt From Income Taxes."
That form contains information about how much key employees are paid, donations and fundraising, among other information.