QUESTION: How do I mail a donation to the Salvation Army hurricane relief efforts in Florida?
ANSWER: First, make sure you write the name of the disaster relief effort you want to support on the check. Then, mail it to: The Salvation Army — Disaster Relief; P.O. BOX 1959; Atlanta, GA 30301.
As long as we're talking about how to send money, you also can make donations by phone by calling 1-800-725-2769 or online at give.helpsalvationarmy.org.
Q: What is the name of the building on west side of U.S. 259 just south of Cypress bottom? It appears to be a distribution center.
A: I believe you're talking about Maverick Business Forms. It doesn't have a sign. Maverick has been in business since 1986, although not always at that location. Read more about the company at www.maverickforms.com.
APOLOGIES: I previously published information about a free shred day that will be held later this month in Longview. The information initially included the wrong date and I apologize that I did not do a better job of correcting it before some of you showed up at Drug Emporium this week for shred day.
The Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is hosting its free shred day from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22 at Drug Emporium, 2321 W. Loop 281 in Longview. Shred-It also is helping provide the service. Bring your documents that need to be shredded in plastic bags. Cardboard boxes will not be accepted.