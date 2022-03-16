Editor’s note: Answer Line will return with new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy these items from columns in early 2018:
QUESTION: I have a good challenge for you this evening. We’ve heard the expression that someone is as poor as Job’s turkey. Where did that originate?
ANSWER: You know I love it when y’all make me go to the library. Sincerely. Don’t read that with a sarcastic tone of voice, because I miss the days when we all turned to reliable sources of information to get our facts.
Also, because we have a great library, and because that library has this great book — “The Facts on File Encyclopedia of Word and Phrase Origins” — this wasn’t even that hard to answer. (Don’t take that as a personal challenge, OK?)
Here’s your answer, and it’s a pretty interesting one, from “The Facts on File.”
“Though the book of Job doesn’t mention his having any turkeys, Job certainly was poor and miserable, which inspired 19th-century Canadian humorist Thomas Haliburton to coin this expression. Haliburton, whose contributions to American English were considerable, wrote in one of his Sam Slick tales about Job’s turkey, which had but one feather and was so weak with hunger that it had to support itself against the barn when it wanted to gobble.”
Q: I was watching on television about the royal wedding that is coming up in England in a few months, and that they are going to “tie the knot.” Where in the world did that expression originate?
A: It came from real life, just not our real life.
I turned again to “The Facts on File Encyclopedia of Word and Phrase Origins,” in the Longview Public Library. Here’s what it has to say on the subject:
“In ancient times, the marriage ceremony in many parts of the world consisted only of a priest or the family patriarch knotting together the garments of the bride and groom to symbolize a permanent union. The practice, still a custom in some countries today, is the basis for the universal saying to tie the knot meaning to get married. ...”
Q: Could you please check and tell me if it was 2014 or 2015 that we had the 4-inch snow in Longview? I couldn’t remember exactly what year it was.
A: I’m so thankful for the record keepers of the world. In this case, I found our answer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its facts are a little different from what you remember, but that’s why we have the record keepers, right?
On Feb. 25, 2015, a winter storm dropped 7 inches of snow on Longview, according to information I found on the agency’s website. Specifically, the information was logged on the Storm Events Database of the National Centers for Environmental Information.
I didn’t find any information about snow in 2014, but there were several snow days in the years before that: about an inch on March 7, 2008; less than an inch on March 21, 2010; about 7 inches on Feb. 11, 2010; and 2 inches on Dec. 25, 2012.
Q: My son and daughter in law recently bought a house. I was shocked at what they paid for it. I went to the Gregg County tax appraisal office and found they paid almost $25,000 more than what it’s appraised at. Isn’t there some kind of safeguard to protect first-time homebuyers? I’m just concerned that they’ve been cheated. I can’t believe the mortgage company approved this loan.
A: In all likelihood, the mortgage company sought an independent appraisal of the property, separately from the appraisal district’s valuation of the home. The loan wouldn’t have been approved if the lender wasn’t satisfied with the results of that appraisal compared with the value of the loan. Local Realtor Suzanne Cook told me mortgage companies rarely skip that step, except perhaps when there’s a huge down payment involved.
Appraisal district values don’t always match up with actual sale prices, although Cook said the appraisal district does its best to ensure values reflect the market reality. Realtors also track data showing them what homes in a neighborhood have actually sold for, so they’re helping ensure buyers don’t overpay as well.