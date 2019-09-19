QUESTION: Can you check to see why Hurricane Creek at Lake O’ the Pines no longer has restrooms, and why there is no launching fee? Does it have to do with last May’s storms?
ANSWER: Money is the reason there are no longer restrooms there, and the absence of restrooms is why there are no launching fees there now.
I checked with Clay Church, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District. He told me the restroom at the Hurricane Creek recreation area “had deteriorated past the point of cost-efficient repairs,” and funds are not available for repair or replacement. Fees are no longer being charged there because the Corps can’t provide a bathroom.
He said there are no plans at this time to replace the Hurricane Creek restroom.
Sidenote: the Brushy Creek campground, which received significant damage in a March 2018 storm, is still on track to reopen by March, although Church said there are “lots of repairs” that need to be completed.
Q: In the newspaper earlier this summer, there was a story about Hudson PEP Elementary School not having enough room for students who already qualify to attend there. If the district ends up floating a bond issue, the tax burden will fall on district taxpayers, not outside families. Have these consequences (space, cost, etc.,) been openly discussed before spending money to attract more students?
A: First, my apologies: You asked this question this summer, and I, honestly, just struggled to determine how to go about answering this question. Then, I reached out several times to Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox, because I thought he would be the best person to talk about this subject. However, he has not responded to two emails (sent to the email address on the district website) and a message I left at his office that were made over a series of weeks.
I decided to reach out to Ginia Northcutt, president of the district’s board of trustees.
(For background, though, your question grew out of two things: a $248,912 marketing campaign to retain and attract students to LISD that includes billboards and television advertising. The money is provided by a five-year, $14.8 million grant the district received that is supposed to help continue desegregation by improving educational offerings at Longview ISD. Also, in July, the News-Journal published a story about an increase in first-graders at Hudson PEP after a change in testing procedures for admission to the school. In the story, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said, “We are not close to being overcapacity districtwide, but should a campus be close to overcapacity, we will find a way to make it work for that campus. We don’t ever want to turn away a child. Whether that means bringing in more teachers, creating more classrooms or passing a bond that will build a new school.”)
When I spoke to Northcutt, she also said district campuses are “not at capacity yet.” Also, she said the board has not discussed the possibility of a bond election. That’s where a public conversation about the possibility of one usually begins.
“And even if we called a bond election, that would be up to the citizens of Longview to decide, not the board of trustees,” she said. “It has not even come across our radar.”
She pointed to the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, which she said Wilcox first started thinking about four years ago when Ware Elementary School reached capacity. That’s when the idea of moving all the Montessori kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students to one campus first emerged. (Note: At that time, Hudson PEP was the sole elementary campus that served first through fifth grades only.) The new campus opened in fall 2017, constructed with about $31 million from the district’s fund balance.
She said that at the time the district was planning the campus, trustees increased the campus size to accommodate anticipated growth.
Earlier this month, district officials said the campus now has 1,180 students, and a capacity of 1,200 students.
Northcutt said the district is working on a plan to address what happens if the campus reaches capacity in the next year. She said that plan does not currently involve a bond election.
As a side note, I thought Northcutt’s explanation for the change in how students are tested for Hudson PEP admission is worth sharing: The district went from testing students at the request of parents and teachers to testing all students in elementary school, using a different assessment than in the past. Northcutt said that meant a majority of students were not being tested for Hudson PEP admission in the past. That type of testing wasn’t capturing all students who might qualify for Hudson PEPparticularly those who from low socioeconomic backgrounds, she said.