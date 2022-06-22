Editor’s note: Answer Line is on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy these entries from 2017:
QUESTION: The other day you explained the difference in the proposed amphitheaters, along Interstate 20 and in the arboretum, but whatever happened to the plans for the enclosed multi-use arena that has been discussed for years?
ANSWER: Short answer: It seems the proposal is dead (for now, at least), and we have the nearly completed extension of George Richey Road instead.
"When all the numbers came in, the operational cost on an annual basis was just prohibitive in terms of going forward with that type of commitment," said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. "We had a choice to make — we could either build that and use up all the (county) reserves and have a real financial challenge dealing with the annual costs or we could partner with the city and TxDOT and build the George Richey parkway."
The city's and county's investment in that traffic infrastructure could, over time, help broaden the tax base, so perhaps the multi-use center project could be revisited later, he said.
Just for that sake of background, I perused News-Journal archives back to 2002 and found articles discussing such a concept back to that year and continuing all the way through 2009. By that time, the state of the economy had been cited as the reason for "pausing" on the project. It resurfaced in a scaled-down format in 2011 as a potential partnership between the city of Longview and Gregg County, but discussions were off the table by the end of that year.
One of the things that was interesting about looking through those old stories is that some issues never seem to go away. We've been talking about South Longview and downtown revitalization all that time, for instance. There's been progress downtown. I've seen some positive things taking place in South Longview, but not a lot of wholesale change.
Q: Regarding the recent changes that were completed at the Hawkins Parkway and Tryon Road intersection: When traveling north from the direction of Loop 281 on Tryon Road, is the stop sign there for traffic in both lanes or just the left lane? Is traffic in the right lane supposed to stop?
A: I'll admit I braked unnecessarily my first time through the new intersection. But no, traffic in the northbound, right lane is not supposed to stop. Drivers in that lane should continue without stopping through the intersection.
Ronnie McKinney, the Pct. 1 Gregg County commissioner who oversaw the construction project, verified that for me. You might notice there's no stop bar stripe on the pavement for that lane of traffic driving north from the direction of Loop 281. However, traffic in the left lane, which must turn on to Hawkins Parkway, does have a stop sign and a stop bar stripe on the pavement.
McKinney explained the goal for the intersection's design was to keep traffic flowing "smoothly" through the intersection without having to install a traffic signal.
Now, both lanes of southbound traffic on Tryon Road (driving toward Loop 281) must stop. A sign warns drivers about the upcoming stop and a stop bar stripe marks the pavement for both lanes of traffic on that side of the road. Hawkins Parkway traffic stops before entering Tryon Road as well.