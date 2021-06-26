EDITOR’S NOTE: Answer Line was on assignment this week. More questions and answers will return Thursday. In the meantime, enjoy these questions from previous Answer Line columns.
QUESTION: Did Billy Graham come to Longview back in the early 50s? I seem to think the schools got out to go listen to him.
ANSWER: Yes, he did come to Longview at least once in the 1950s, specifically on April 24, 1951. The Longview Daily News — an afternoon paper that was one of the Longview News-Journal’s parents — reported that an estimated 10,000 people filled up what was then Lobo stadium to hear Graham speak. He was conducting a revival in Shreveport, the article says. R.G. LeTourneau and his wife, who played a huge role in Longview’s growth and development, convinced him to make the trip over to Longview. They were friends of Graham’s, and Graham served on the LeTourneau University board at one time. That wasn’t the only time he came to Longview and East Texas, though, I found several reports of him stopping in this area over the years.
Q: Have I missed some change in the last few years? Previously, only the president of the United State could authorize the flying of the flag at half-mast. More recently, I am seeing/hearing of it being so ordered by individual states and even cities. I am not insensitive to mourning for many of the tragic events that occur, nor their impact on our nation, as a whole. I just feel that the frequent practice has weakened the intended honor.
A: This has been a sore subject with other people as well. The Flag Code does, however, contain specific situations when the president or a state governor (or the mayor of the District of Columbia) may order the flag flown at half-staff. Perhaps the only change you might have missed is one that was signed into law just in February.
That measure says a state’s governor (or the mayor of the District of Columbia) may “proclaim that the U.S. flag shall be flown at half-staff in the event of the death of a first responder (public safety officer) working in such jurisdiction who dies while serving in the line of duty.”
And this reminder: There are no civil or criminal penalties tied to breaking rules found in the Flag Code. Otherwise, the other times when the United States flag may be flown at half-staff are narrowly defined in the U.S. Flag Code:
- On Memorial Day until noon;
- At the president’s order, after the “death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory”;
- At the president’s order, after the death of other officials or foreign dignitaries;
- At the order of a state’s governor, after the death of a present or former official of that state or of a member of the armed forces from that state who died while serving in active duty;
- And the code says, “The flag shall be flown at half-staff 30 days from the death of the President or a former President; 10 days from the day of death of the Vice President, the Chief Justice or a retired Chief Justice of the United States, or the Speaker of the House of Representatives; from the day of death until interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a Secretary of an executive or military department, a former Vice President, or the Governor of a State, territory, or possession; and on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress. The flag shall be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day.”
About Robin Wright’s ties to Longview: ... I published a response to a question about whether actress Robin Wright attended and graduated from Pine Tree High School. She did not, but I wondered if that rumor had started because she had attended grade school at Pine Tree for a while. I had reached out to her mom, Gayle Gaston, who called me ... while we were snowed in for Ice-mageddon 2015. She confirmed for me that Wright did not attend Pine Tree at all, even in grade school, but did visit her father, stepmother and half-brother here in Longview during the summers. Wright graduated from La Jolla High School in California.