QUESTION: James Brewer is the principal at Longview High School and he was named interim CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies (after Dr. Cynthia Wise resigned). How much is he being paid in those positions?
ANSWER: Documents provided to me by Longview ISD show that Brewer’s annual salary for the 2021-22 school year is $202,453 as high school principal and assistant superintendent. He also received a $7,200 travel stipend and a $1,000 stipend because he has a master’s degree. As interim chief executive officer, he will receive $100,000 annually or $8,333.33 per month, for however many months he is interim CEO. (For those who are just now tuning in, East Texas Advanced Academies is a charter school that operates six campuses within LISD. Wise, its first CEO, resigned earlier this year and left with a $350,000 lump sum payment and a letter of recommendation. Since that time, we’ve learned multiple agencies are investigating allegations of testing security violations and abuse of special education students within ETAA.)
Some of y’all have been asking for this information for a while, and I wanted to tell you about the process of getting it. Brewer was named interim CEO in February, at which time his compensation as interim CEO was still in negotiation. Documents LISD provided me show that an addendum was signed March 21 to his original contract with LISD that allows him to also serve as head of ETAA. On May 10, when I verbally inquired about the status of his contract, board President Jud Murray told me he was uncertain if it had been finalized. I submitted a request for public information to LISD on May 16. I inquired about my request on Tuesday and learned the documents were available.
Our state’s public information laws give governmental entities such as school districts 10 business days to ask the state’s attorney general for an opinion about whether it has to release information, based on some exceptions allowed in state law. The district did not do this in this case.
Employment contracts and a district’s financial information, such as salaries, generally are considered public information. State law says governmental bodies “shall promptly produce public information for inspection, duplication, or both on application by any person .... In this subsection, ‘promptly’ means as soon as possible under the circumstances, that is, within a reasonable time, without delay.”
Q: Is there such a thing as the United States Census Bureau American Community Survey? I received this weird questionnaire in the mail asking for information they don’t need. It says I’m required by law to respond. Is this real?
A: Yes, it is real, and yes, you are required by law to respond. I don’t know how often it happens, but you can be fined for failing to do so.
Here’s a little information from the United States Census Bureau’s website, www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/about/top-questions-about-the-survey.html:
“Every year, the U.S. Census Bureau contacts over 3.5 million households across the country to participate in the American Community Survey. When you respond to the survey, you are doing your part to ensure decisions about your community can be made using the best data available..... If your address was selected for the American Community Survey, you are legally obligated to answer all the questions, as accurately as you can. The relevant laws are Title 18 U.S.C Section 3571 and Section 3559, which amends Title 13 U.S.C. Section 221,” the website says.”
“Your answers are important. The American Community Survey is sent to a small percentage of our population on a rotating basis. As part of a sample, you represent many other people.... Response to the survey is required by law because the American Community Survey is part of the decennial census, replacing the ‘long form’ that previously was sent to a percentage of households once every 10 years..... Data from the American Community Survey helps your community. The information that the Census Bureau collects helps to determine how more than $675 billion dollars of federal funding each year is spent on infrastructure and services. Through the ACS, we know more about jobs and occupations, educational attainment, veterans, whether people own or rent their home, and many other topics. Public officials, planners, and entrepreneurs use this information to assess the past and plan the future.”
— Answer Line appears Thursday and Saturday. Email questions to answerline@news-journal.com, leave a message at (903) 232-7208 or write to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.