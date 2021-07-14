QUESTION: When and why did the speed limit from Longview to Louisiana change to 70 from 75? I was very disappointed when I went to Louisiana today.
ANSWER: If you drive that direction again, you’ll see the speed limit has recently changed back to 70.
The speed limit was increased in 2012 to 75 mph between the Kaufman and Van Zandt county lines to the Louisiana state line. TxDOT’s website says, “As of September 2011, state law allows TxDOT to create higher speed limit on any state highway if found to be reasonable and safe through an engineering study. Each new 75 or 80 mph speed limit must be approved by the Texas Transportation Commission.”
The speed limit was reduced in Harrison County from Louisiana to the Gregg County line after a countywide TxDOT study found most interstate drivers were traveling at 80 mph and that the number of wrecks along that stretch of highway was above the state average, according to earlier reporting by our sister paper, the Marshall News Messenger.
“The new 70 MPH speed limit signs were changed out on June 22, 2021,” said Marcus Sandifer, Atlanta district TxDOT spokesman.
No speed limit reduction is planned for I-20 through the Tyler TxDOT district, according to Kathi White, Tyler TxDOT district spokeswoman.
Q: Why aren’t the parking rules enforced in downtown Longview at night? There are people parking in the median marked for deliveries.
A: Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton reminded me that the downtown parking rules are effective between 8 a.m. and 6 pm. Monday through Friday, except for legal holidays.
Read the ordinance, if you’d like, at tinyurl.com/3u7msdkf .
Q: Why was there no enforcement of disabled parking rules during the fireworks show?
A: Thornton, the police spokesman, said officers would have addressed the situation if they had seen someone parked in a disabled parking place without the required placard. He noted that the police department didn’t receive any calls that night about anyone parking illegally in a spot for disabled people.
Police officers are typically occupied on the night of the fireworks show dealing with the intense traffic the event generates. Report disabled parking violations by calling the police department’s non-emergency number at (903) 237-1199.
Q: Someone told me the Scouts would dispose of old and tattered U.S. flags in a special ceremony. I went to the Scout troop hut at Teague Park expecting to find some kind of receptacle I could put the flags in, but there wasn’t one. I left the flags folded up on the covered porch. I’m wondering if Troop 201 would like to build a receptacle? I would be happy to help underwrite the cost of building one. I’m sure I’m not the only person who wants to dispose of our flags respectfully.
A: I think I have helped connect you with someone from Troop 201 to talk about this possibility. (It sounds like a neat project. I hope it works out!) Scouts and Girl Scouts both have flag retirement ceremonies they conduct. It’s usually a matter of connecting with a troop and passing off your tattered flags to a member of the troop.
Separately, in Longview, the local Marine Corps League headquarters at 1512 Alpine Road has an outdoor receptacle where people may deposit worn flags for proper disposal.