QUESTION: Do judges get called for jury duty? What about people who work in the district attorney’s office?
ANSWER: The short answer is yes.
The long answer is that the list of potential jurors is provided to the county every two years by the Secretary of State’s office. That list consists of “those individuals in the county that are registered to vote, hold a Texas driver’s license, or hold a Texas identification card. Citizens on the list are randomly selected and mailed a summons to report for jury service,” the Texas courts website says.
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said the list “is about the individual address and has nothing to do with your profession or where you work.”
That means the people you mentioned will be on the list of potential jurors. Selection, though, is a different animal.
“Once the selection of jurors is started, it really depends on many factors if they are selected or not, i.e. the type of trial, where they are seated within the pool, etc.,” Hattaway told me. “We have had judges, elected officials, police chiefs and many different types of law enforcement professionals called for jury duty. Some have been seated, others dismissed.”
Hattaway took office in 2019. He said that since that time, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has received a jury summons twice. He reported for jury duty both times but was not selected.
This past week, two employees in the district attorney’s office were part of the pool. They were in line, “but we filled the courtroom before they could be checked in,” Hattaway said.
Q: Where did the phrase, “the elephant in the room” originate?
A: I didn’t find a clear consensus about where and how the phrase originated. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defined it as referring to an “obvious problem or difficult situation that people do not want to talk about.”
That dictionary, though, said the first known use of the phrase occurred in 1985, but other information I found put it much earlier, with its use and meaning evolving over time.
Several sources I found cited a use of the phrase in a 1959 New York Times article in relation to the issue of school finance.
The Grammarist website discusses a Broadway musical that might have given rise to the phrase: “An interesting example of ignoring the elephant in the room occurred in the 1935 Broadway musical, ‘Jumbo,’ in which Jimmy Durante is stopped by a cop while leading a live elephant across the stage. ‘What are you doing with that elephant?’ the policeman asks. “‘What elephant?’ answers Jimmy Durante. Perhaps this scene helped to create the idea of ignoring the elephant in the room.”
Still, other reports I found said it seemed the phrase was in use years earlier, without any clear starting point for its use.
So, this probably counts as an Answer Line fail. Picture my sad face here.