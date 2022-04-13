1. Longview ISD has stated that its proposed bond can be paid for without an increase in the tax rate. Is this because of increasing tax assessments such as higher home prices? The bond is still paid for by taxes.
2. The school district is asking district voters to consider an almost $230 million bond package on May 7. The bond package is broken into four propositions that would pay for a new early learning center; renovations to Longview High School and Early Graduation High School; an indoor practice facility serving band, football and soccer; a multipurpose event center; and renovations and updates to Lobo Coliseum, Lobo Stadium and Lobo Swim Center.
And you're right, district officials have said the district could take on this debt without raising the tax rate.
The district's current tax rate is $1.4147 per $100 valuation (a rate that the district has decreased several times in the past few years), with 47.30 cents of that rate dedicated to paying off debt.
District officials have said the district can leave the tax rate unchanged because it has been paying off past debts early or refinancing earlier debts. Also, the district is projecting that its property values will remain flat, although historical data shows they more than likely will increase. Since 2006-07, net taxable values within LISD have grown from about $3.04 billion to $4.9 billion. That approach has made it possible to pay off earlier debts sooner than expected, district officials have said.
QUESTION: How much existing debt does Longview ISD have?
ANSWER: Information from the district shows its total existing debt is almost $159.9 million, with about $50.7 million in remaining interest on that debt. District officials have said LISD has paid off about $72 million of the $266.9 million bond package voters approved in 2008.
