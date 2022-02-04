QUESTION: I was driving in the Judson area the other day, and I saw a huge building being erected. It’s probably some distribution center of some sort. What is that?
ANSWER: I believe you must be talking about the Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center.
In 2021, the Longview Economic Development Corp., Gregg County and city of Longview approved an incentive package to help lure the company here, with those incentives tied to investment and employment at the new center.
It’s under construction in the North Longview Business Park, with an official address of 5401 Mickey Melton Blvd. The $140-million, 850,000-square-foot facility is being built on 142 acres. Gap is expected to employ an average of 255 full-time employees by later this year and 1,222 by 2026. The construction also is expected to benefit local hotels, restaurants and retailers as workers on the project come from out of town to take part in the construction.
Q: Given the recent news about the election fraud convictions in Gregg County, were there any changes made to the requirements for voting by mail to prevent some of the things that were alleged to have happened?
A: To qualify for an application for a ballot by mail, a person must be at least one of the following: 65 or older, disabled, be out of the county on election day and during the period for in-person early voting, be confined to jail but still eligible to vote, or expect to give birth within the three weeks before or after an election. That last one, about being pregnant, is a new law regarding who is eligible to vote by mail.
Also, people who are claiming a disability as their reason for voting by mail must now sign a statement that says, “I have a sickness or physical condition that prevents me from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injuring my health.”
As long as we're talking about voting by mail, I'll mention that the deadline for submitting your application for a ballot by mail for the March 1 Primary is coming up on Feb. 18. Voters can find those applications in their local county elections offices or on their websites. In Gregg County, for instance, voters may find an application for a ballot by mail, in English and Spanish, online at www.greggcountyvotes.com/vote-by-mail.
You also can request one by calling (903) 236-8458 or by picking an application up at 101 E. Methvin, Suite 112, in the Gregg County Courthouse in downtown Longview.
The Texas Secretary of State's website also has a place to order one online or print out an application to vote by mail at www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml .