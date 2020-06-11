QUESTION: The historical marker for the old Longview High School on Whaley Street is really overgrown. Who is responsible for maintaining that?
ANSWER: That property was in a bit of transition recently.
Earlier this year, the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Longview ISD agreed to a land swap, with LEDCO giving the district 7.4 acres in the Longview North Business Park that are adjacent to Judson STEAM Academy in exchange for the land where the high school and T. G. Field Auditorium once sat.
I spoke to LEDCO President Wayne Mansfield this week, and he said LEDCO had just closed the transaction on the property on Whaley about a week ago. He said his organization maintains its properties, and the downtown location, including the area where the historical marker is, has been added to its grounds maintenance list with the contractor LEDCO works with. In fact, I drove by there Wednesday, and the area already had been mowed and otherwise maintained.
That property, by the way, is the place where LEDCO expects to build its new office. Mansfield said an architect is working on conceptual plans. There are still some moving pieces to the proposed project, but possible construction could start sometime between October and December.
Designs for the property will incorporate the existing marker, he said.
Q: Is Longview Cable TV the only internet service provider available to Kilgore other than satellite?
A: I think a lot of East Texans wish there were more choices for internet services. I spoke to Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck, who said that in addition to Longview-Kilgore Cable and satellite, Suddenlink serves a portion of Kilgore. He said most of the city has access to at least one provider.
One of the issues, he said, is that rural areas often have more difficulty getting service for utilities such as telephone and internet. Also, he bemoaned a Texas decision made more than 20 years ago that he said stripped cities’ abilities to regulate telephone and cable companies. That means cities can’t deal with issues of quality, availability and cost of service.
“At this point, cities are not able to do much other than trying to throw money at the problems,” to attract providers to an area, he said.
“That’s difficult to do in rural areas,” he explained, considering the cost of infrastructure to serve an area measured against the number of people who would be sharing the cost of extending service.
Q: Some time ago, you gave an address to a local organization that would like greeting cards. I have lots and lots with matching envelopes from different charitable organizations that I donate to. I never use the cards, but they are really very nice quality cards. Would you send me the physical address and I will drop them off post-coronavirus or provide a contact phone number? If they no longer take cards, do you know of any other agency?
A: You might have a couple of options, but it sounds like the second one I’ll list below might not work for you since the cards you have are from charitable organizations.
There are a couple of Texas Cards for Troops organizations, which are an auxiliary of the American Legion, that might be able to use your cards. Call Linda O’Hart at (903) 931-1312 to arrange getting the cards to them.
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children also accepts greeting cards, with some restrictions.
Here are instructions from that group’s website: “We are still accepting the fronts of your recycled cards (except for Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney which we are unable to accept due to copyright laws) as we continue to revamp our recycled card program in our effort to provide teens with life and work skills. Please send to: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005,” information on the organization’s website says.
“We also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes. Please do not send cards promoting other charitable organizations. We do not have any cards available to purchase at this time. If you have any questions, please call 702-294-7100.”