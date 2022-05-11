Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy these best-of entries from May and June 2017:
QUESTION: What is Texas law regarding (no) mufflers on motorcycles? Do city ordinances vary regarding disturbing the peace?
ANSWER: Motorcycles are motor vehicles, and state law says motor vehicles must have "a muffler in good working condition that continually operates to prevent excessive or unusual noise." The law goes on to say, "A person may not use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device on a motor vehicle."
After that, a couple of state and local laws might apply to motorcycles, but it sounds like the local ordinance might be easier to apply.
Former Longview police spokesman Sgt. Shane McCarter said there's a state law against disorderly conduct that includes noise registering more than 85 decibels. The police department has a decibel meter, but he said that's actually a "pretty high" reading. (I translated that into "it's harder to violate that law than one might think.")
It's easier to deal with this kind of situation with the city's ordinance against "loud, raucous noises," because it's an issue of whether the noise can be heard from more than 50 feet away.
"It's best if we can hear it and be able to address it," McCarter said.
If this involves someone in your neighborhood, he suggested the best thing to do is call the police department at (903) 237-1170 and ask to speak to your police area representative.
It is possible for a person to file a complaint in municipal court, but you'd need to know the person involved, the license plate number of the offending motorcycle and be able to show you were 50 feet away from the noise.
Q: With all these storms happening recently and trees going down, I'm wondering what a train does when it comes to one? It can't exactly stop on a dime.
A: You're right about that, and these situations can be dangerous for trains despite their size. That's why Union Pacific Railroad says it takes specific steps to avoid and prepare for these instances.
I spoke to Jeff DeGraff, a Union Pacific representative, to get an example of how one company responds to these situations.
"In our dispatch center in Houston, Texas, we're constantly monitoring the weather for this area," he said. "If it is severe enough, we will actually stop our trains until is passes."
After such severe storms, the company sends track maintenance personnel to check track conditions using special vehicles, which are like trucks that run on the rail lines.
"It is very important that we do that inspection after a severe storm," DeGraff said. "It can be dangerous to run a train through there if we don't know what we're dealing with."
Trains generally are traveling at speeds from 50 mph to 60 mph. They can roll through small limbs and branches on the track, with engineers notifying dispatch of the need to send people to clean up a site, he said.
Large trees obstructing the track, though, can "put a train into an emergency stop" as the crews try to avoid a collision. The train then would wait until the conductor or engineer can remove the debris, if possible, or until they receive help from maintenance personnel.
"It's something that our train crews are very aware of. Part of the act of operating a train like that is to keep your vision peeled on the oncoming tracks," to watch for vehicles at crossings, people near the tracks or debris in the way, for instance, DeGraff said.
"There's no swerving or going around it," he said, and sometimes the only thing a train can do is stop and wait for as long as it takes to remove something from the tracks. That affects train service and, sometimes, the communities the trains run through.
"Sometimes, Mother Nature just wins," he said.