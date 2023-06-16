QUESTION: I recently saw a classified ad in the newspaper in which Longview ISD was calling for people to submit bids for turning buses into food trucks. What is that about?
ANSWER: The Longview ISD Board of Trustees actually just gave its blessing to this proposal on Monday, pending approval of funding for the project from the Texas Department of Agriculture and/or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If funding is approved, Cruising Kitchen in San Antonio would convert two old school buses into food trucks at a cost of up to $432,583.77.
"The two food trucks will be used at the High School for breakfast and lunch. As such, we expect a dramatic increase in participation in our lunch and breakfast programs," information presented to the board says. "The strategic locations of the additional serving lines, plus the marketing of a food truck program, will create a more appealing atmosphere for the program.
"Additionally, adding food trucks brings a mobile option to serving meals for our underrepresented communities during the summer feeding program."
The trucks also would be used at football games to "relieve overcrowding" that occur at the concessions areas.
Q: Several years ago, the newspaper published a column by a local doctor, I don't remember who, about intertility. I and a several of my friends were dealing with that issue at the time and found it helpful. I thought it might be helpful to others now if it was reprinted.
A: Yes, that column by Dr. Christopher Yancey, who just happens to be my amazing Ob/GYN, published on Oct. 15, 2016. We agreed that it was beautiful and encouraging and decided to reprint it as part of World Infertility Awareness Month, which is marked in June each year.
I hope you saw that it published Friday in print on our Forum page and online, which you can find at https://www.news-journal.com/opinion.