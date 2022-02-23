QUESTION: Who is responsible for picking up trash/litter along Texas 31 between Longview and Kilgore?
ANSWER: It's the Texas Department of Transportation's responsibility, through contractors. TxDOT crews are responsible for picking up "large objects,” said local TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford.
"We do have contractors who pick up the trash. They are on a schedule to hit certain roadways throughout their rotation," Williford said. He said state roadways in the Tyler district's counties are divided into quarters. Texas 31, FM 9999 and FM 1111, for instance, are cleaned in the first quarter, during September, October and Novembers. Other roads are addressed throughout the rest of the year.
"If our crews see large objects such as tree stumps, dead animals, etc., we would be responsible for picking that up," Williford said.
The Adopt A Highway program is another way TxDOT tries to address litter. Businesses, families and organizations that are interested in participating may visit www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/volunteer/adopt-a-highway.html or call (800) 200-0003.
Q: We drive McCann Road practically every day. That construction area right there, really close to the Cotton Patch area, it's been going on for a very long time. The problem is no one is working on it. We've had enough. Could you please follow up and find out why they are not working on that anymore? Do they need to fire the contractor and find someone new?
ANSWER: The bridge work there is actually part of constructing the Guthrie Trail extension, and I feel like I should say I have witnessed people working there.
That work "has been frustrating for many people and we certainly understand," said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.
"There have been challenges with utility relocation and some coordination," he continued. "The project is a little behind schedule and we are continually working with the contractor to make significant progress."
The city has not begun charging the contractor at this point for "liquidated damages."; "... we are all served better to move construction forward," Caron said.
ANSWER LINE NOTE: Don't forget about my favorite sports editor's annual birthday walk on Saturday. Longview News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard, who also happens to be married to the sister I adopted in college, Rachel Stallard, will conduct this year's walk from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at Synergy Park in Kilgore. Each year, he uses the walk to accept donations of food and personal items to distribute to Kilgore College students. Donations can include: canned meat; canned fruit; healthy snacks; rice; pasta and sauces; peanut butter and jellies; ramen noodles; soups; cereal bars; and protein bars; and personal items such as shampoo; shaving cream; soaps; toothpaste and tooth brushes; and feminine items.