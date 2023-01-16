QUESTION: Does Longview/Gregg County have a life alert program? Also, is there an at home care company that assists seniors (such as cleaning, bathing) on a part-time basis?
ANSWER: I think the best way to respond to this question is to tell you about some programs available locally and refer you to a couple of organizations that can help navigate the assistance that's available.
First, the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance coordinates the "Project Lifesaver" program in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola and Upshur counties. The program, which is offered in cooperation with the sheriffs offices and local police departments, tracks people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia who are prone to wandering. The program uses battery-powered, waterproof wristbands and radio technology.
For more information, visit projectlifesaver.org or call the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance at (903) 230-8001.
Lindsay Vanderbilt, communications director for the East Texas Council of Governments, also provided information about other programs that could be of assistance.
"The purpose of Medical Alert Systems, also called Life Alert and Emergency Response Devices, is to empower individuals to maintain safety and independence in their homes with dignity and privacy and to have choices in their decision-making," she said in an email. "There are private companies from which an individual can purchase a Medical Alert System. There is normally a setup fee and then a monthly charge for monitoring. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) can cover these expenses based on eligibility. HHSC eligibility includes being homebound, frail, low-income, and elderly."
Contact the Longview Health and Human Services office at (903) 753-0083.
Some financial assistance might be available for people 60 and older to obtain a medical alert system, depending on the availability of funding through the East Texas Area Agency on Aging. The agency doesn't have that funding available, but call 800-442-8845 for information after April 1.
The Area Agency on Aging also has a Care Coordination Program that provides "limited personal assistance and caregiver support." Vanderbilt said.
"The Care Coordination Program is an ongoing process to assess the needs of an older individual and effectively plan, arrange, coordinate, and follow-up on services that most appropriately meet the need as mutually defined by the individual, the access and assistance staff, family members, or other caregivers," she said. "The service is available to older individuals within the Area Agency on Aging 14-county area. The program provides short-term services to help clients to remain independent and make future plans."