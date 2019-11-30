QUESTION: Are there any groups like the police department or fire department collecting toys for children this year for Christmas?
ANSWER: Donate gifts to the Longview Police Department’s Project Blue Santa through drop boxes inside police headquarters at 302 W. Cotton St. and other locations around Longview, including: Homewood Suites, 205 N. Spur 63; Books-A-Million, 422 W. Loop 281 No. 400; Telco Plus Credit Union, 423 Gilmer Road; Guaranty Bank and Trust, 200 W. Hawkins Parkway; and Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281. Monetary donations with checks made to Project Blue Santa may be sent to the police department at P.O. Box 1952; Longview, TX.
The Longview Fire Department also is conducting a drive for new, unwrapped toys. Drop off donations at any of the city’s eight fire stations through Dec. 14 or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Longview Mall.
Lots of other groups are working to collect gifts as well. Here are some of the others:
■ Havertys/Newgate Angel Trees with the gift lists of participating children are at Havertys furniture store at 1101 W. Loop 281 in Longview and at Chick-fil-A locations at Fourth Street and Gilmer Road.
■ Christmas for the Least of These provides gifts for area foster children and their families. Find information on Facebook.
■ Donations of new toys will be accepted until Dec. 10 at Buckner Family Hope Center, 1014 South High St. in Longview. Toys will be made available to qualifying families through the Buckner Christmas Market. Call (903) 757-9383 or visit Buckner.org/LongviewFamilyChristmas for information.
■ Toys for Tots collection boxes are up at businesses around town and at Walmarts on Gilmer Road and Fourth Street.
■ Gregg County Child Welfare Board collects gifts for Gregg County children in foster care through an angel tree at Texas Bank & Trust in downtown Longview.
■ Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Ornaments of Hope provide new gifts for children living at the mission and are available for selection at the Women and Families Shelter at 3004 W. Marshall Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission also accepts toy donations for children 17 and younger for a separate effort for other families in the community. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off through Dec. 19 at 3123 W. Marshall Ave. or 3004 W. Marshall Ave.
■ The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will accept monetary donations through Christmas Eve. Also, find children’s Angel Trees at Longview Mall, area Walmarts, McAlister’s Deli and Slim Chickens. A Senior Angel Tree is inside Tower Honda in Longview.
■ Gladewater’s Angel Tree also is up at Citizens Bank.
Q: Has the date and location for the 6A Division 2 championship game been set?
A: Please accept my apologies. You asked this, and then I took a day off completely confident that the Lobos were headed to the state title game again and I had time to answer your question. I know those kids are heartbroken, but aren’t we all still really proud of them? What a great team who had an amazing run.
The state football playoffs are set for Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the 6A Division 2 game scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Just for future reference, those playoff games are set way far in advance. Our sports editor, Jack Stallard, told me, for instance, that UIL announced this summer that the 2020 playoff games also would be held at AT&T stadium.