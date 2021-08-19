QUESTION: I am curious if there’s any historical information about the mansion for sale at 1210 Judson Road in Longview. Is there any history behind it, because it’s such a huge mansion and I’ve never heard anything about it in all the years I’ve been here in Texas.
ANSWER: I love history questions, and there’s so much here I probably can’t do it justice in this space.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson told me the property has been in his family for more than 100 years. He told me his great-grandfather, Jack Yates, bought the property in sections, with its 400 acres originally extending much further than it does today, from McCann to Fourth Street and all the way to where Skinner’s Grocery and Market is today on Judson Road. Yates was president of the First National Bank in Longview the year after the Dalton Gang robbed it in 1894, Jameson said.
His great-grandfather died in 1908, and Jameson said his great-grandmother, Mary Alice Yates, sold off all but about 130 acres. (She also became president of the bank then — the first woman bank president in Texas, Jameson said.)
At that time, the family’s actual home was where Heritage Plaza is today, at Methvin and Green streets in downtown. (Read more about that home on the Preservation Longview website.)
Jameson said his grandfather, V.R. Hurst, convinced Jameson’s great-grandmother — her daughter Genevieve married Hurst — to let him sell that property. A hotel was built there. Hurst told Mary Alice Yates he would build a new house where she could live on what is today the Judson Road property. (V.R. Hurst, by the way, was a nationally recognized eye, ear, nose and throat physician, the Preservation Longview website says, and the first such doctor in Longview. He also operated a couple of hospitals in Longview.)
The home was completed in the early 1930s. Jameson said his mother, Jacquelyn Jameson, who died about four years ago, continued to live there for many years, but the house has been vacant for about 10 years. It’s about 6,500 square feet of living space, with two stories and a usable attic.
“Because the home was being built during the depression, many craftsmen were out of work. Dr. Hurst purposely engaged the finest workmen to build his house and brought in Kermin, a noted decorator from Houston, to oversee the interior,” the Preservation Longview website says. “Of note is an intricately carved staircase railing. The walls are made of plaster and the roof is slate, both known for beauty and longevity. The light fixtures were all custom-made by Abbott in Dallas.”
Melanie Crocker Northcutt, owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, is selling the property for the Jameson family. The price is set at $799,000 on her website.
Her website describes the property as a “Developers dream on 12+ acres in the heart of Longview. Centrally located to I-20, Hwy. 259, hospitals, schools and shopping with access to all utilities. Beautiful topography with minimal dirt work needed. Road frontage and entrance off Judson Road, with possible future access from Yates Drive. Nice elevation where former estate is located. Be a part of a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part Longview’s history and future with developing this timeless location.”
Q: I have found while going through and deleting many things in closets, etc., a cigar box full of S&H Green Stamps, some loose and some in books. I do have several books that I can fill with the loose stamps. Is there any place you can send these to apply to whatever worth they have, to a charity, like St. Jude’s?
A: I’m sorry to say the stamps are unusable now. (I have fuzzy childhood memories of putting stamps in books and visiting the former Green Stamp store on South High Street.)
What was the S&H company has gone through a number of changes over the years, but the current version of that company no longer accepts or considers the stamps valid.