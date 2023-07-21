QUESTION: Do you know when the new Dunhill Apartments in Wildwood Village will open? They have been working on them for a long time.
ANSWER: You're right — the owners of this project agree that it's been a long time coming.
Jim Bernard, a business partner with Jim Fisher in this project, said they expect the project will be finished in about five or or six weeks. It has taken longer than it would have in the past, he said.
It normally would have been about 1.5 years, but the construction project is now at two years. A shortage of labor and the ongoing supply chain challenges have prolonged the project, he said.
"They're going to be very nice when we get finished with them," Bernard said of the apartments.
He said they're hoping to get a bottom unit finished soon so it can be staged and the company, Jim Fisher & Associates, can start leasing.
Now for a little background. Work on what was originally called Wildwood Village Apartments began in April 2022 at 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, east of Bill Owens Parkway. It consists of 28 units and will be age restricted, with no children allowed.
Bernard said a final determination if minimum renter age will be 50 and older or 55 and older has not yet been made.
Rents are still being determined, but Bernard said they will be all inclusive with the exception of electricity. Concierge services, such as dog walking, also will be available.
The name "The Dunhill" is from a British that means "upscale" or "top of the line," Bernard said.
Q: The city recently removed traffic signals on Whaley Street at Fredonia and Center streets. What happens to the equipment that was removed?
A: City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the signals are kept in storage and used as needed in the rest of the city's system.