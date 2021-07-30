QUESTION: There is a two-story, cream-colored stucco building across Mobberly Avenue from the train depot and just south of the railroad. I was told that it was built to produce ice back when nearly everyone had an icebox and not a refrigerator. By the time I first knew about the building, it was no longer making ice, but part of the building was being used by SWEPCO for office space for its engineers. What is it used for now? Most of time in the last few years it seemed to be unoccupied. Who owns it?
ANSWER: The owner of the three buildings at 101 S. Mobberly Ave. is Church Alley Properties, which is a group of property investors that includes former Mayor Murray Moore.
The building was leased to a tenant who used it as storage for years. The man was a hoarder, Moore said, and the building was filled with trash, antiques and new merchandise that the man purchased and stored. The tenant has died, and well-known local auctioneer Walt Cade is now in the process of conducting online auctions to clear the building out.
“It was a large assortment of stuff,” Moore said, adding some 30-yards of trash have been hauled away from the building.
Cade said he’s already conducted one auction online, and the second should start this weekend.
His website describes the first auction: “This is an online auction for a local hoarder whom collected oil and gas memorabilia, fuel pumps, household, tools, auto and oil memorabilia. Much of these items are NEW and Mostly IN BOX items. There is over 22,000 square ft of merchandise in this building, known as the Old Icehouse. He rented this building and filled it so full we are only doing one of the many rooms to make room for the next auction as we work our way thru the building. Items found New in Box from: TJ Max, Tuesday Morning, Lowes, Harbor Freight, Bed Bath and Beyond, Dollar General, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Northern Tool.”
The auction starting this weekend will include four rooms of merchandise, with “lots of old antiques,” including some from New Orleans, Cade said. He expects some six to eight auctions will be conducted online before everything is cleared out.
For information, visit www.waltcadeauctions.com and look under the heading “Online Auctions.”
Q: The St. Anthony school building seemed to sit idle after the Catholic students moved to St. Mary’s Catholic School. A while back, there was activity in and around the building which seemed to be getting it ready for use again. Now it has a mail box out front and lights are on in the building. Is the parish using the building, and if so, for what?
A: The former school building, at North Sixth and Magrill streets in downtown Longview, is now used as the church office.
Q: Did a trial date get set for Kimberly Bruton?
A: No, not yet, and she remains in the Gregg County Jail.
Bruton, 35, is awaiting trial on the charge of arson causing bodily injury/death in the deaths of Randall Russell, 74, and his daughter, Lisa Tesmer, 52. Bruton lived in a duplex with them on Cherie Lane when they died in a fire March 9, 2018.
Bruton previously was declared incompetent to stand trial a couple of times, but in October was determined to be stabilized. Court filings indicate she plans to say she was insane at the time of the fire.