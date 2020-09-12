QUESTION: Can you find out why Longview Baptist Temple changed its name to Emmanuel? Curious if there was a split, a change in management, or just a re-branding. Also, do they still load buses with kids and send them into neighborhoods to knock doors?
ANSWER: I spoke with the Rev. John Robinson, who is one of the assistant pastors at what is now Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview. There was no split or change in management – Robinson said Dr. Bob Gray II remains the senior pastor after 10 years.
He said, however, that 98% of the church’s members voted in 2019 to change the church’s name to Emmanuel, which means “God with Us.” The “solidarity” in that vote was significant, Robinson said, and he said the name change reflects a change in the church that probably grew from a sermon Gray delivered called, “A Kinder Kingdom,” which emphasized “truly caring for people.” (The name change officially took place Jan. 1.)
“You can be right in your position, but be wrong in your disposition,” Robinson said, and the church recognized a need to change. Caring for people is part of the church’s focus, he said, explaining that Gray led the change when the church recognized the perception some people had of the church.
Church members love to talk to people about Christ, he said, but people sometimes would shut down when they heard what church they were from.
The church’s change is driven in part by the question, “Are we looking for people, or are we driving people away,” Robinson said.
The church does have an outreach ministry in which groups of teens with adult oversight would go into neighborhoods to talk to people, but the church hasn’t participated in that activity in about seven months because of COVID-19.
Pre-COVID, the church also had started a new ministry called “reBorn to Serve,” in which church youth participated in community services projects.
Robinson explained that the ministry operates with the belief that people who see the church invest “sweat equity” in helping others would be more willing to talk to them about Christ.
Robinson invited people to visit the church or watch services on the church’s YouTube channel.
Q: I’m trying to remember it’s original name of what is now Lizzy’s Diner on Tuttle Circle. It had a train that went around the inside close to the ceiling. Anyone remember?
A: I’m sorry to say I’ve never eaten at that address (2900 Tuttle), so I don’t specifically remember which restaurant you’re talking about. However, I looked at old city directories and saw that a restaurant named Winger’s appears to have been the first restaurant located there starting in about 2001.
Perhaps someone reading this column has a specific memory, though.