QUESTION: Longview High School students have not received ID badges yet. Why not?
Also, will students be required to show them to enter the student section at Lobo football games? Who is allowed to sit in the student section?
ANSWER: District spokesman Matthew Prosser said the high school is waiting or the ID system to be updated, but the district staff member who was in charge that accepted a new job in July.
That person's replacement has been working on the issue, and the district hopes to have IDs ready soon, Prosser said.
"No, students are not required to show IDs to enter the student section. Campus administrators and security staff monitor it for the students' protection," he said.
Q: Work was recently performed on Judson Road at the bridge that passes over the new trail. Why?
A: Those of us who have driven over that bridge since work there was completed have probably noticed that some of the transitions between bridge and road were pretty rough and bumpy. (Quick reminder: Work on the bridge originally was part of the extension of the city's trail system under the bridge.)
Kevin Chumbley, Longview's assistant public works director, said repairs were made to "three of the asphalt approach corners."
The city coordinated with the Texas Department of Transportation on the repairs since that's a state road, but the work was part of "punch list items" required to be addressed by the contractor originally hired for the project.