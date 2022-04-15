QUESTION: Longview ISD says it can pay for the proposed bond package without raising the tax rate. The district is asking for about $230 million in four propositions. If they are approved by voters, how much would each one contribute to the district's tax rate?
ANSWER: You are right the district has said it won't raise the debt service side of the tax rate if the bond package is approved, and the additional debt that would be added will basically be absorbed into the existing tax rate. (The district says it can do that because it's been paying off debt early or refinancing it and because of property tax values that are almost certain to increase.)
I should also point out that the district has said it will not lower the debt service side of the tax rate if the bond propositions do not pass, so the debt service tax rate would remain the same whether we approve the bond package or not. From the district's website:
"If the bond propositions do not pass, the I&S (debt service) tax rate will not be reduced at any time in the near future. Longview ISD will maintain the I&S tax rate and use the revenues to pay principal early on existing bonds in anticipation of the next successful bond election, because the district will still eventually need to address the aging school infrastructure through a bond election.
"During the 2008 bond election there was a multiple year phase in of increasing the tax rate as the district sold bonds and constructed bonds. With this bond election there will be no phasing in or change in the tax rate. The tax rate will remain the same throughout the design and construction of the bond program."
Now, back your question. LISD provided me the following estimates: If voters approve all four propositions, the debt service rate would remain at 47.3 cents per $100 valuation, and 50%, or 23.65 cents, would be attributable to existing debt; 38.73%, or 18.32 cents, would be attributable to Proposition A; Proposition B would account for 8.88% of the debt service tax rate, or 4.2 cents; Proposition C would account for 1.86% or 0.88 cents; and proposition D would account for 0.53% of the tax rate, or 0.25 cents.
"If some of the propositions pass and others do not, the I&S Tax Rate will remain at 47.3 cents and the percentages will adjust accordingly," said district spokesman Matthew Prosser. "If none of the bond propositions pass, the I&S Tax Rate will remain at 47.3 cents and 100 percent will be attributable to existing bonds."
The district's total tax rate, by the way, is $1.4147 per $100 valuation.
Just as a reminder, Election Day is May 7 and early voting is April 25-May3. For more information, visit w3.lisd.org/bond2022.
Also, here's what we'll be considering in the election:
Proposition A: $178,185,000: Early Learning Center, Career Technical Education construction/renovation, Longview High School renovations, Early Grad H.S. renovations, and additional property acquisition;
Proposition B: $40,795,000: Professional Development and Multipurpose Event Center, and Indoor Practice Facility (band, baseball, football, and soccer);
Proposition C: $8,565,000: Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium;
Proposition D: $2,440,000: Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Swim Center.