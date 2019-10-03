QUESTION: I have students in three different Longview ISD schools. At the high school, one of them has a substitute teacher in his English class because the year began with no teacher. When will the class have an English teacher? I asked but got no answer. Having no teacher is the effect of the district’s high teacher attrition rate. How many classes in LISD began with substitutes?
ANSWER: I wanted to provide you an update on my efforts to answer your question, because the district’s delayed response to those efforts says a lot.
According to the information the district provided me electronically Monday, and weeks after my initial request, the following campuses have long-term substitutes as of Friday: Bramlette — music teacher, certified; J.L. Everhart — second grade, noncertified; three classes at Forest Park — art, English/language arts and reading, and Read 180, all three noncertified; Johnston-McQueen — kindergarten, noncertified; South Ward — second grade bilingual, noncertified; and Ware — one each in bilingual second grade and bilingual third grade, both noncertified.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Clements told me Wednesday that Longview High School does have four long-term substitutes, but they are in positions in which teachers are out on medical leave, such as maternity leave, and will return to class. He said the district also is working to provide me information about the number of substitutes in place at the beginning of the school year. The information the district provided me raised some other questions, which he answered Wednesday and which I’ll address in another column.
I thought it was important to explain that I’ve been trying to answer this question since Sept. 9. That’s when I sent district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross an email requesting information showing how many classes at each campus have long-term or permanent substitutes, information about whether they’re certified in the areas they’re teaching, and to speak to someone about this issue.
I requested access to public information — something to which we all have a right to under state law — and a written request triggers certain requirements for how the district responds.
A couple of days later, Ross emailed me and asked that I put my request on the district’s open records request form, which can be found on the district’s website. She apologized but said that her request was coming from “above me.” I don’t believe the law allows government agencies to require people to use their forms to make requests for public information. The district’s own policy, found online, says public information requests may be submitted “in any written format you choose.”
In the interest of getting along, though, I asked her to send me the document in an electronic form that I could type directly into. When I hadn’t received that form a day later, I told Ross, by email, that the district can’t require me to fill out a form before it will respond to a request for public information. I tried to clarify my request based on what the form asked for in an effort to move the process along. At that time, I clarified that I was seeking information about substitutes from the start of the school year and at the time of my request.
Then, I waited, because state law provides government organizations time to respond to requests. However, information on the Texas Attorney General’s website says “ If a governmental body will take longer than 10 business days to produce the requested information, the governmental body must notify you when the information will be released.”
On Sept. 25, I asked Ross about the status of the district’s response to my request.
“As soon as you fill out the FIOA form as requested we will get started on this,” she told me in an email. “The information you are requested will take time that we are going to have to track and the proper documentation has to be in place. I have been told by our administration to require it for this request.”
I reminded her that the district is actually violating its own policy. Then, a week ago, I emailed the district’s superintendent, assistant superintendents and board President Ginia Northcutt about my concerns and asked for a district official to speak to me about why the district believes it has the authority to violate state law by refusing to acknowledge a request for public information.
Clements, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources/community relations, declined to speak to me that day.
“...We have been processing your request and ask that you please fill out our form as an official document that we may use for documentation and tracking,” he said. “If you choose not to fill out the form, then that is your decision. We will still fulfill your request even though it is not on our district form. The district has no further comments on this subject. You will receive your request as soon as our staff can get it finalized.”