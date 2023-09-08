QUESTION: What state and federal safety grants have Longview ISD received since Uvalde, and what did they do with the money?
ANSWER: Longview ISD has received three state or federal grants that totaled about $588,000: Silent Panic Alert Technology grant for $26,665; School Safety Standards for $422,383 and Title IV, Part A for $139,000.
Loretta Thompson-Martin, the district's director of grants and federal programs, reported the grants were used for "cameras, computers, scanners, software, window films, fencing, doors, gates, locks, lock closures, the RAPTOR system, Zero Eyes, visitor management fee, site survey and camera assessment, emergency management, signage, and radios."
The Zero Eyes' website describes it as a "human-verified visual gun detection and situational awareness solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras to stop mass shootings and gun-related violence; by providing situational awareness that reduces response times — ultimately saving lives."
RAPTOR's products include a visitor management system.
Q: Steve Clugston, superintendent of Pine Tree Independent School District, talked about the history of Pine Tree in a YouTube show. He said people would stop in the area of the school for water. Do you know what body of water that is that he was talking about.
A: I spoke to Clugston, who became superintendent in May 2018, about the program he recorded earlier this year. (The district has been celebrating its 175th anniversary.)
"We're the second-oldest school in the state of Texas" he said, and the second-oldest high school west of the Mississippi River.
He said he heard the story about the stream he mentioned from a group of older men who had graduated from Pine Tree in 1947 and 1949. There were about four or five them when Clugston arrived at Pine Tree would who meet for breakfast at Whataburger. The pandemic put a stop to it, he said.
Those men described the stream as being east of Pine Tree Road where culverts run under Reel Road and Buccaneer Drive. I haven't been able to find a map that gives the stream or water that flows through there a name, but it appears to connect to Harris Creek, which runs in that area, too.
"It was pretty cool," Clugston said of meeting with the men at Whataburger. He said that he knows when he enters a town as a superintendent who isn't from the area, the history and traditions are important. "I've always found what I call the table of wisdom, because every town has them."
He said he likes to get a seat at that table and hear the stories.