QUESTION: In March 2021 Travis Cain allegedly impersonated a federal officer at Longview World of Wonders. It was a big story, and then nothing has been reported since. Are there any updates as to the details of this whole situation?
ANSWER: I don’t think there was much to report until this month. Online Gregg County records show Travis Martin Cain, 34, of Longview, was indicted, or officially charged by a grand jury, on March 9 with with the third-degree felony of impersonating a public servant. Longview police arrested him in March 2021 following an incident that was reported to have occurred at the downtown children’s museum on Feb. 22, 2021. Museum officials reported to police that Cain was dressed in tactical gear when he used a key to let himself in a locked door at the museum, where two board members and a staff member were meeting. Cain, who was recognized as the husband of another museum staff member, told them he was a CIA agent and took their phones. He also questioned them about another employee and her husband, the police report about the incident said.
Q: The last time I flew anywhere, several years ago, I carried a suitcase that fit under the seat in front if me, a small tote that I put in the overhead bin and my purse. I understand that one is now allowed only one piece of luggage and it has to be of certain dimensions. What are the new rules and do all airlines have the same restrictions? If it makes any difference, I will be flying first class on American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to Alaska and back.
A: The airlines each set their own rules, so you’ll find they might vary depending on the airline or the type of plane and the airport, with the FAA saying most airlines limit carry-on bags to 45 linear inches (that’s the total of the bag’s height, width and depth). I found those are the carry-on rules for American and Alaska Airlines.
You’ll find additional rules, though, that generally allow some other items to be carried on the plane with you as well. Both airlines allow you one carry-on bag and a “personal item” such as a purse or laptop bag. United Airlines says personal items can’t be more than 26 linear inches and must fit under the seat ahead of you.
Q: Is it legal for someone to park on the street across from my house in front of another neighbor’s house every day and night?
A: I’ll assume you live in a neighborhood with publicly maintained streets in the city of Longview.
If that’s the case, city rules prohibit parking in the street overnight. Other rules apply if it’s a junk vehicle.